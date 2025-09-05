A crowdfunder has been launched to raise money for the funeral of Dale “Brett” Stogden, who died following a drive-by shooting in Wakefield in August.

Brett, who was 50 years old and from Wakefield, died after a shot was fired from a vehicle on Doncaster Road on the evening of August 12.

In a previous statement, his daughters Piper, 18, and Alyssa, 20, said: "Dad had the biggest heart of gold and no matter what he was going through he always had a smile on his face.

"We will always remember dad as the kindest and the funniest person in world we will miss his smile, funny jokes and the good times we had together.

"We will really miss him, his voice, his smile and his hugs especially his hugs he was a gentle giant.”

They revealed that Brett had been given the all clear from lung cancer just six months before he was killed, after being diagnosed in November 2024.

They said: "Over this last year dad battled lung cancer – Alyssa organised all of his hospital appointments and went with him to St James’s Hospital in Leeds.

"He got the all clear in February and now he is gone because of one vicious cruel act.

"Our favourite memories with him were when the three of us went to out for breakfast he was always joking around.

"Sometimes times we would walk to the canal and sit on bench and watch the ducks whilst listening to music.

"We would have a movie night watch the Simpsons and order deserts these are treasured memories.

"We will miss and love you forever Dad our memories will keep you close [in] our hearts.

"We would like to thank West Yorkshire Police for dealing with our dad’s death so quickly and efficiently."

A GoFundMe page, set up by Brett’s daughters, aims to raise £2,000 to go towards the funeral.

Diane Green, who became Alyssa and Piper’s foster carer in 2013, said: “Alyssa became close to him as she took care of him, organising all of his hospital appointments.

"The girls are heartbroken - they adored their dad.

"They were at the age where they could get to know him and they were doing just that.

"Their lives are now never going to be the same.

"I spoke to them after they visited the morgue and asked them both how it went.

"They told me it was hard and they were both in tears.

"Reality only sets in when you see the body.

"Pipers birthday is coming up soon and she is going to have to celebrate without Brett being there, that's said for everything they do for the rest of their lives."

"It’s heartbreaking seeing them call a funeral parlour at such a young age and try to get enough money together to give him a nice send off,” she added.

Three men charged with Brett’s murder appeared before Leeds Crown Court in August, where they pleaded not guilty and were remanded to custody.

A trial date has been set for February 24, 2026.

The GoFundMe page for Brett’s funeral can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/dale-brett-stogden