Across Wakefield, there are plenty of green spaces, visitor attractions and walking routes to explore.
Whether you are a Wakefield resident or have never visited the area before, English Tourism Week provides the ideal excuse to discover new places.
Click through the gallery to see 11 places you can visit this English Tourism Week.
1. Pontefract Castle
There is always plenty of things to see and do at the castle, making it an ideal day out for families. It runs "explorer tours" (which are suitable for all ages, wheelchair users and visitors with pushchairs), dungeon tours, and has a visitor centre, playground, gift shop, and a medieval herb garden. Photo: Scott Merrylees
2. Wakefield Cathedral
The cathedral continuously runs a packed programme of events. During English Tourism Week, internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Philippa Hanna will perform on Friday, March 14, a lunchtime concert will be performed by Ellis Arey, piano (Leeds Conservatoire) on Tuesday, March 18, and an exhibition "Five Years Since Lockdown" will take place on Wednesday, March 19. Photo: Scott Merrylees
3. Wakefield Theatre Royal
A great way to enjoy your time in Wakefield is to attend a show. The theatre has several shows running during English Tourism Week, including "Su Pollard: Still Fully Charged", "Dance House", "The Fureys", "Celebrating George Michael", and "The Elton John Show." Photo: Scott Merrylees
4. The Hepworth Wakefield
A visit to the Hepworth art gallery is a great way to see some stunning art and sculptures whilst escaping the bustle of the city. There are a number of exhibitions running through English Tourism Week, as well as a print fair taking place on March 15 and 16. Photo: Bruce Rollinson