Young business owners will showcase their handmade crafts, artisan foods, sustainable products and more in Pontefract’s first Young Traders Market in June.

The event, which showcases local entrepreneurs aged 18 to 30, will take place on Saturday, June 21 at Pontefract Outdoor Market, from 10am to 4pm.

The Young Traders Market will be hosted by Wakefield Council, and is part of a national programme to support young business owners.

The event will run alongside the regular Saturday market, and the council has encouraged visitors to explore the full market offer as well as enjoy a day out in the town.

Pontefract's first Young Traders Market will take place on June 21. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Coun Jack Hemingway, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the next generation of market traders and celebrate local entrepreneurship.

“We're proud to welcome young traders to Pontefract for the first time and encourage everyone to come down, support their local market, and discover something new."