The 10 Wakefield streets which issue the most parking fines have been revealed.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data requested from Wakefield Council has revealed which 10 streets in the district drivers have received the most penalty charge notices (PCNs) on.

From the year 2024/25 to January 31, 2025, the top 10 streets for PCNs (and the number issued) were: Queen Street (332), Wood Street (331), Corn Market in Pontefract (311), Sun Lane (293), Craven Street (264), Salter Row Service Road in Pontefract (230), Lower Warrengate (221), Kirkgate (198), Ropergate in Pontefract (180), and King Street (178).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The street with the highest number of PCNs issued, Queen Street, was also the highest for the year 2023/24, for which 454 PCNs were issued.

Data has revealed the top 10 streets for the number of PCNs issued in Wakefield. Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Similarly, Wood Street had the second highest number of PCNs issued in 2023/24, when 386 were issued.

The amount of fine income which the council has received from PCNs each year for the last three financial years has slightly declined; this figure was £481,311.45 in 2022/23, £475,312.02 in 2023/24, and £438,252.73 in 2024/25 (up to February 11, 2025).

For the year 2024/25 up to January 31, 2025, the highest number of successful appeals against fines related to PCNs which were issued on Wood Street, Corn Market in Pontefract, Craven Street, Laburnum Road, and Lower Warrengate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wood Street also saw the highest number of successful appeals in 2023/24 and 2022/23.

PCNs are normally issued for breaking parking or traffic rules. Drivers usually have 28 days to pay, but can often pay a reduced fine if they pay within 14 days.