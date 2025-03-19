New data has revealed the Wakefield train stations with the most train cancellations.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On March 6, the Department for Transport announced that individual stations across the country would display performance data on screens to “help rebuild trust with passengers.”

Passengers can now access the performance data – which includes the percentage of trains cancelled and how punctual trains are at each station – at more than 1,700 stations, through digital screens at major stations or by scanning a QR code at smaller stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The data is available at the Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) new online data portal, which publishes the percentage of trains arriving stations within three minutes of their scheduled arrival, and the percentage of trains that were cancelled, over four-week periods.

New data released by the ORR has revealed which Wakefield stations had the most train cancellations between February 2 and March 1. The data for individual stations is being displayed across the country to "help rebuild trust with passengers." Photo: Tony Johnson

The latest data covers the period from February 2 to March 1.

The station within the district which saw the highest percentage of cancellations in this time period was Pontefract Baghill, for which 5.6 per cent of trains were cancelled, and 56 per cent arrived within three minutes of their scheduled arrival.

Knottingley had the second highest percentage of cancellations, with 4.6 per cent of trains cancelled. In terms of punctuality, 87.6 per cent of trains arrived within three minutes of their scheduled arrival time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pontefract Monkhill had the next highest percentage of cancelled trains at 3.3 per cent.

Streethouse, Featherstone and Pontefract Tanshelf stations each had 2.7 per cent of their trains cancelled.

This was followed by Castleford with 2.6 per cent, Moorthorpe with 2.4 per cent, Glasshoughton with 2.2 per cent, and Wakefield Westgate with 1.9 per cent.

Wakefield Kirkgate had 1.8 per cent of its trains cancelled, while Outwood had 1.6 per cent. For Normanton, this was 1.5 per cent, and 1.4 per cent for both Fitzwilliam and Sandal and Agbrigg stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Elmsall had the least number of cancellations, at 0.5 per cent. Along with Knottingley, it also shared the top spot for highest percentage of trains arriving within three minutes of their scheduled time, at 87.6 per cent.

This was followed by Glasshoughton (82 per cent), Outwood (80.6 per cent), and Pontefract Monkhill (80.1 per cent).