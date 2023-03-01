Fans of the much-loved soap Emmerdale will be disappointed that they won’t get their Wednesday soap fix, as ITV will axe it from their schedule today (March 1) as the network will broadcast live coverage of the FA Cup fifth round.

Fear not however, as the show will be given an extra slot later in the week to compensate for the episode being briefly removed from the schedule. The soap usually airs for 30 minutes five times a week, but will air for one hour on Thursday, March 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The schedule was heavily disrupted during the Qatar 2022 World Cup, as both ITV and BBC aired extensive coverage of the tournament. The next round of the FA Cup is the quarter finals, with the competition ending in May.

ITV has chosen to broadcast the match between Manchester United and West Ham United. It’s not the first time the Mancunian club has taken precedence on the network, as their match against Everton was also shown on ITV in January.

Most Popular

Emmerdale isn’t the only soap affected by the schedule disruption. BBC will also opt to broadcast Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur in the same competition, causing EastEnders to be struck off the schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad