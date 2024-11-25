Yorkshire home buyers put pubs at the top of their must haves when house hunting

Sixty per cent of people in Yorkshire say a ‘good local pub’ is a top priority when choosing a new home Almost half of house hunters rank pubs above local schools, places of worship, and gyms Yorkshire locals have been deeply impacted by rising pub closures, with almost three-quarters (73%) saying it’s negatively impacted their mental health The BBPA is calling on people across the region to sign up to the Long Live the Local campaign to support pubs as the cornerstone of local communities

New research shows sixty per cent of people in Yorkshire believe that having a ‘good local pub’ is a top priority when looking for a new home.

According to data commissioned by the Long Live the Local campaign, buyers and renters in Yorkshire are factoring a local pub into their decision-making when choosing a place to live.

Overall, almost half (45%) prioritised having a ‘good local pub’ nearby - beating local schools (33%), places of worship (14%) and even the gym (15%).

The British Beer and Pub Association's Long Live the Local campaign urges Brits to pledge support for their locals.

These community hubs not only serve existing residents but also drive interest in local areas. Almost three-quarters (74%) of Yorkshire locals view pubs as a staple of vibrant communities and 49% check out house prices in the area after visiting a good local.

When evaluating a new neighbourhood, prospective homeowners and renters reveal their top investigation tactics, with 44% visiting the local pub to get a feel for the area’s atmosphere.

Emma Shepherd, publican at the Blue Ball in Worrall, Sheffield, said:

"We often see house hunters stop by the pub. Local estate agents even highlight that properties are near The Blue Ball in their listings. Our pub has become more than just a place for a drink; it’s where potential residents meet locals and learn about the neighbourhood. We often chat with them about the community groups and events in the area, offering a firsthand look at the vibrant life here."

Despite their importance, the industry continues to face mounting challenges with 500 pub closures across the UK in 2023, and another 500 expected in 2024.

With over half of Yorkshire residents (53%) saying that local pubs help them feel less lonely and isolated, data shows that closures have negatively impacted the mental health of almost three-quarters (73%) of people across the region.

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association, which runs the Long Live the Local campaign, said:

“A good local is understandably at the top of many people’s wish lists when house hunting. They also are a sign of real social value in their communities and good pubs offer so much more than a quality pint.

“It’s a place to meet new neighbours and friends, catch up on all the local news, and tuck into some delicious pub grub when you can’t face the washing up.

“So when you’ve finally got the keys to your new home there is even more reason to support your pub by joining the Long Live The Local campaign which calls on the Government to support our pubs, recognising the significant economic and social value they have.

“Pubs are vital to the lifeblood of our communities and the last thing any new mover wants to see is their local close their doors. We stand ready to help the Government deliver the full support that’s needed for businesses to thrive.”

Rebecca Peach, Director of the UK’s leading online estate agent I Am the Agent, said:

“When selling or renting a property, the feel of the local area is almost as important as the home itself. Placemaking is incredibly important, with house hunters eager to live within vibrant neighbourhoods that have a wealth of community assets - like a good local pub - on their doorstep.

“From our experience, these social hubs are an essential part of the community, so it’s important that they’re protected so local areas can continue to grow and thrive across the UK.”

Join the campaign by visiting https://www.longlivethelocal.pub to sign up to the newsletter or add your signature to the Long Live the Local petition.