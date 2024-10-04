Yorkshire & Humber women most likely to use E-cigs
Harlow Leisurezone analysed NHS health survey data to find the places with the most people using e-cigs.
The statistics revealed 14% of women in Yorkshire and the Humber currently use e-cigs, the highest in England.
In comparison, 11% of women have tried using e-cigs but aren’t current users, and 75% have never used them.
Women
North East
North West
Yorkshire & the Humber
East Midlands
West Midlands
East of England
London
South East
South West
Currently uses e-cigarettes
9%
9%
14%
11%
7%
7%
5%
8%
7%
Not a current user but has tried using e-cigarettes
13%
11%
11%
11%
8%
14%
12%
11%
12%
Has never used e-cigarettes
78%
80%
75%
78%
86%
79%
83%
81%
82%
Meanwhile, 12% of men in Yorkshire and the Humber currently use e-cigs.
17% have tried them but aren’t current users, and 71% have never used them.
Men
North East
North West
Yorkshire & the Humber
East Midlands
West Midlands
East of England
London
South East
South West
Currently uses e-cigarettes
14%
10%
12%
11%
5%
6%
6%
13%
13%
Not a current user but has tried using e-cigarettes
16%
13%
17%
19%
8%
14%
13%
12%
13%
Has never used e-cigarettes
70%
76%
71%
70%
87%
80%
81%
75%
74%
Harlow Leisurezone Gym Manager Dave Marrington said: "E-cigarettes are often marketed as a healthier alternative to traditional smoking, but it's essential to remember they still have health risks.
"The most effective way to maintain your fitness and wellbeing is to avoid smoking-related products altogether, including e-cigarettes.
"It's encouraging to see that the majority of people still choose not to use e-cigarettes, which shows an awareness of the importance of prioritising overall health."
