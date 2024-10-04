Yorkshire & Humber women most likely to use E-cigs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New research has revealed women are more likely to use e-cigarettes in Yorkshire and the Humber than anywhere else in the country.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harlow Leisurezone analysed NHS health survey data to find the places with the most people using e-cigs.

The statistics revealed 14% of women in Yorkshire and the Humber currently use e-cigs, the highest in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In comparison, 11% of women have tried using e-cigs but aren’t current users, and 75% have never used them.

E-Cigs

Women

North East

North West

Yorkshire & the Humber

East Midlands

West Midlands

East of England

London

South East

South West

Currently uses e-cigarettes

9%

9%

14%

11%

7%

7%

5%

8%

7%

Not a current user but has tried using e-cigarettes

13%

11%

11%

11%

8%

14%

12%

11%

12%

Has never used e-cigarettes

78%

80%

75%

78%

86%

79%

83%

81%

82%

Meanwhile, 12% of men in Yorkshire and the Humber currently use e-cigs.

17% have tried them but aren’t current users, and 71% have never used them.

Men

North East

North West

Yorkshire & the Humber

East Midlands

West Midlands

East of England

London

South East

South West

Currently uses e-cigarettes

14%

10%

12%

11%

5%

6%

6%

13%

13%

Not a current user but has tried using e-cigarettes

16%

13%

17%

19%

8%

14%

13%

12%

13%

Has never used e-cigarettes

70%

76%

71%

70%

87%

80%

81%

75%

74%

Harlow Leisurezone Gym Manager Dave Marrington said: "E-cigarettes are often marketed as a healthier alternative to traditional smoking, but it's essential to remember they still have health risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The most effective way to maintain your fitness and wellbeing is to avoid smoking-related products altogether, including e-cigarettes.

"It's encouraging to see that the majority of people still choose not to use e-cigarettes, which shows an awareness of the importance of prioritising overall health."