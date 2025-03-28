Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Storm overflow spill data released by the Environment Agency has shown how many times wastewater flowed into waterways in Wakefield in 2024.

The data shows the spill counts and durations recorded by Event Duration Monitors (EDM).

A total of 68,164 spill events were recorded across the Yorkshire Water network in 2024, and the average number of spills per storm overflow was 31.4.

This was 9,595 total discharges less than in 2023 (a 12 per cent reduction), and a 17 per cent reduction in the amount of time Yorkshire Water discharged to watercourses.

Data released by the Environment Agency shows sewage spills in Wakefield waterways in 2024. Picture: Scott Merrylees

In Wakefield, some of the EDMs that recorded a high number of spills compared to the rest of the area included: Bridge Road Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO), near Horbury, which spilt 110 for 735.75 hours into Smithy Brook; Mill Lane Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTW), near Castleford, which spilt 117 times for 1,150 hours into the River Calder; and Ackworth Sewage Treatment Works (STW), which spilt 130 times for 1,757.5 hours into the River Went.

Yorkshire Water said the reduction in discharges in 2024 was as a result of both a drier year and investment into preventing discharges.

Nicola Shaw, CEO of Yorkshire Water, said: “We know overflows are operating more than we, or our customers, would like, but we’re pleased to begin to show progress on reducing storm overflow activity in our region.

“The reductions in discharges in 2024 resulted from both a drier year than 2023 and the hard work of our teams to deliver our £180m investment programme.”