Aldi has a Specialbuys Matchstick Monkey offer among new baby and toddler bargains | Aldi

See preview of Aldi’s expanded baby and toddler Specialbuys range with mums making big savings on brands from award-winning Matchstick Monkey to Disney in long-awaited sale

Aldi has expanded its baby and toddler Specialbuys offers and here’s a preview of what savvy mums can bag this week. Big savings on bath toys from sought-after award-winning Matchstick Monkey - backed by Dragons Den investor Touker Suleyman - are among the bargains set to fly off the shelves this weekend.

We highlights Aldi’s latest offers that mums, dads and grandparents won’t want to miss. New items will be added to Aldi central aisles on Sunday, July 28, although keen shoppers can start browsing details online now to be fully prepared.

New additions come on top of previously-released Aldi Specialbuys on July 18 that included a Mamia Disney Step Stool and a matching Toilet Seat for £4.99 each. They feature a choice of lovable characters from Cars, The Lion King or a Disney princess and are already available in-store.

Aldi slashes price on Matchstick Monkey bath toys

Matchstick Monkey brand has won awards for its baby products and toys. Aldi’s latest baby and toddler event has two from the bath toys range at a fraction of the price.

The Matchstick Monkey Bathtime Boat Set here usually costs £19.99 but will be on offer for £9.99 from Sunday. Aimed at babies six months and older, the cute toy is built to “encourage early development, imaginative play and hone fine motor skills”.

Including a boat and wobbler, this half price bargain will be among one of the most in-demand of Aldi’s expanded baby and toddler event.

The other Matchstick Monkey goodie to look out for is its Slide Bath Toy here. Retailing elsewhere for £16.99, Aldi is selling this favourite among parents for £9.99.

“The Matchstick Monkey Bathtime Slide Set encourages early development of hand-eye coordination, as the easy-to-grip animal rocks can be placed at the top of the slide, where they go splashing down into a foamy mountain of bubbles,” explained Aldi.

British brand Matchstick Monkey was created by mum Katie to solve her one-month-old baby Minnie's teething pain. It was inspired by her daughter's love of monkeys but has expanded with more products and become more high profile since Suleyman from BBC’s Dragon’s Den got involved in December 2016.

Baby books on offer

Other Specialbuys to look out for are a range of baby books. The Black and White Baby Book from North Parade for £1.99 aims to help develop a baby's optic nerves through high contrast illustrations.

There is also a series of books in the ‘My first’ baby dictionary range for £1.99 each. Choose from My First Animal Dictionary, My First Picture Dictionary, The World Around Me or Things That Go.

New baby bargains at Aldi

Handy teethers and bibs in the Mamia range will be on sale from Sunday. The Mamia Silicone Bibs cost £3.99 each and come in three shades and designs of Yellow Daisy, Green Sheep or Blue Boats.

Staying with easy wipe-clean silicone, there’s also tableware for babies at £6.99 each here in playful animal designs.

The Mamia Silicone Teethers are on offer at £3.99 each and complete the range, all shown in the photo below.

These are the latest extras but remember there may still be items left from the initial baby and toddler Specialbuys event that launched on July 18. Items remain in stores until sold but only a limited number are available.

That included Children’s Lily and Dan Pyjamas for £5.99 a pack. Sizes for children between two and six come in unicorn and dinosaur patterns, while for older children up to 10, there’s PJs featuring a cat or crocodile as shown here.