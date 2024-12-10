Amazon has brought back Black Friday pricing on its top tech
The trouble with Black Friday deals is that they only last for a few weeks. If you miss them, that's it. You've had your chance.
But imagine our surprise when we were flicking through the daily deals this morning and we spotted a selection of discounts that are every bit as good as the Black Friday pricing we saw a few weeks ago.
For example, the Amazon smart speakers, Echo Dot and Echo Pop are back to their all-time low prices.
Amazon Echo speaker with free smart bulb - was £109.99, now £49.99
Amazon Echo Dot - was £54.99, now £24.99
Amazon Echo Pop - was £44.99, now £18.99
Amazon Echo Spot - was £79.99, now £49.99
Ring Outdoor Camera (battery) - was £89.99, now £59.99
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet - was £99.99, now £49.99
The bigger Echo speaker is better than half price, and the bundle deals are back, so you can effectively get a free smart bulb.
We've also seen deals on the Ring outdoor camera, which makes a perfect platform for a simple home security system, with deals on single cameras, and bundle deals which bring huge savings on packs of up to four cameras.
And Amazon's 8" Fire HD tablet is now half-price, which makes it a perfect present for families.
These sorts of deals don't tend to last long, so jump on them soon if you want a pre-Christmas bargain.