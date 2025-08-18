The Aqara G410 has been significantly improved over its predecessor | Aqara

With Matter, Thread, Zigbee, and local 512GB storage, the Aqara G410 smart doorbell offers wide compatibility and freedom from subscriptions.

This is the new Aqara G410 video doorbell. And, I know what you're thinking, it's not pretty, is it? It's quite monolithic and bland - but perhaps that will appeal to those who like a minimalist, plain aesthetic. Any Apple fans in the room?

It's also a bit pricey, at £110.49 - and that's only if you catch an offer on at the moment, knocking 15% off the price.

So it's not especially attractive, and it's not cheap, but does it have any redeeming features? I've been using it for a few weeks and... Oh yes, it does.

Firstly, and perhaps most importantly, it doesn't need a subscription. I'm basically refusing to review any security tech that needs a monthly outgoing to make it function to its fullest now, because it's 2026 soon, and we need to move past that.

It's something of a form-over-function design, but some people will love the basic look | Aqara

So that's a big box ticked for the Aqara G410. It's also ridiculously connectable. It supports more than 50 types of devices that link up to the Matter ecosystem, and it can connect to Thread, Zigbee, IFFT, Apple Home, Samsung Smart Things, and Google and Alexa.

To achieve this, it comes with a little hub device that doubles as its chime. This is equally dull to look at, but very clever indeed. And the best bit is you can insert a Micro SD card into it to store up to 512Gb of recordings, all locally, and with end-to-end encryption.

It all starts to look pretty impressive then, but we're still getting to the good bits. It's only a 2K system, but the image quality is pretty good - and the sensor has a f/1.8 aperture for low-light clarity, and a 175-degree field of view.

There's a trick "millimetre-wave" sensor that detects motion and human activity, and this helps to cut out false alerts. The facial recognition works really well, and it can even harness the Matter connectivity to trigger different automations on your existing smart devices.

2K resolution makes for decent images - even at night | Aqara

It supports hard-wiring, which enables a continuous recording system, or you can run it off batteries, which are said to last for up to five months.

Being brutal now, the image quality is perfectly adequate. The field of view is terrific, and it performs well in low light. But, for this money, there are doorbells out there that will give you a slightly sharper image in both cases. You'd need to be quite picky for it to bother you, though.

It's also pretty bulky. If you only have a tight space to mount it to, that could be an issue. Take a note of the measurements before you order one.

That said, it feels very robust. And the doorbell button is nicely weighted and the build quality is absolutely superb.

It's the versatility that's its biggest selling point, though. If you are sold into pretty much any ecosystem, especially Matter, this is going to be a fabulous addition to your setup.