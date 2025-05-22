The new Atlas x River Island collaboration is redefining summer style | River Island

Best picks form the Atlas x River Island collaboration to shop now.

River Island has partnered with Atlas Art founder Adrianne Dimitrakakis for the fashion collection of the summer. The River Island x Atlas collaboration fuses effortless summer vibes with sleek, contemporary tailoring.

This limited-edition line brings together Atlas' laid-back, travel-inspired aesthetic with River Island’s high-street credibility, delivering a capsule that feels both elevated and accessible.

From breezy linens to globally-inspired prints, the collection is designed to take you from city strolls to beach escapes in ultimate style. Here are the standout pieces you won’t want to miss:

Cream Atlas Linen Blend Trousers

Cream Atlas Linen Blend Trousers | River Island

These Cream Atlas Linen Blend Trousers are a masterclass in understated chic. Cut from a breathable linen blend with a refined, tailored silhouette, they strike the perfect balance between comfort and sophistication. Whether styled with a crisp white shirt for a smart-casual look or paired with a vest top and sandals for weekend brunch, these trousers are a wardrobe essential that transitions seamlessly from work to getaway mode.

Blue Atlas Printed Maxi Dress

Blue Atlas Printed Maxi Dress | River Island

The Blue Atlas Printed Maxi Dress is the hero piece of the collection. Featuring an eye-catching global print in shades of cobalt and white, this dress makes a bold yet wearable statement. Its flowing silhouette and lightweight fabric make it ideal for everything from destination weddings to rooftop dinners.

Blue Atlas Short Sleeve Mexico T-shirt

Blue Atlas Short Sleeve Mexico T-shirt | River Island

Perfect for off-duty days, the Blue Atlas Short Sleeve Mexico T-shirt adds a dose of travel nostalgia to your wardrobe. With its relaxed fit, soft cotton feel, and retro-style graphic, it’s the kind of T-shirt you’ll find yourself reaching for again and again. Layer it under a denim jacket or tuck it into the Cream Linen Blend Trousers for a casual-cool ensemble

