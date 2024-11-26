Best festive hampers for foodies that make great Christmas gifts - with chocolate, cheese and artisan treats

Bex Bastable
By Bex Bastable

Freelance Writer

Published 26th Nov 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 17:00 BST
Luxury Christmas hampers for the foodies in your lifeLuxury Christmas hampers for the foodies in your life
Luxury Christmas hampers for the foodies in your life | NationalWorld

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Looking for a perfect present for the foodie in your life this Christmas? From decadent chocolate gifts to baskets full of luxury food and wine, when it comes to top hamper picks, we’ve got it all wrapped up.

Hampers are a great gift for your tricky-to-buy-for relatives - who doesn’t love a basket full of tasty treats? We’ve scoured the festive gifting market to find the very best so you’ll be in everybody’s good books.

Dukes Hill

With a range of luxury artisan Christmas hampers, this 'It's A Wonderful Life' hamper is a great option, with a boneless cooked Wiltshire ham and oak smoked salmon to enjoy over the festive season, as well as cheeseboard staples such as cheeses, chutneys and oatcakes, plus you'll get a Christmas pudding, mince pies and chocolate treats, alongside a bottle of Cava Brut.

Love Cocoa

This includes Love Cocoa’s Gingerbread Dark Chocolate Bar, Peppermint White Chocolate Bar, Christmas Pudding Milk Chocolate Bar, Festive Gingerbread Truffles, Salted Caramel Bauble Truffles (to die for) and a Christmas Chocolate Truffle Selection Box comprising 21 decadent truffles, all inside a festive gift box.

Fortnum & Mason

When I think of luxury hampers, I think Fortnum & Mason, and this festive collection has all the components for cosy, Christmas indulgence without breaking the bank (the top-range F&M Christmas hamper is an eye-watering £6,000). With Christmas black tea to peppermint bark and moreish biscuits, and not forgetting the bottle of claret, you can't go wrong.

Snowdonia Cheese Co

This hamper contains all the crucial components to a champion cheeseboard. Luxury cheeses include: Truffle Trove extra mature Cheddar with Italian Black Summer truffles; distinctively rich cave-aged Rock Star; Red Storm, award-winning vintage Red Leicester; and Black Bomber, a signature extra mature Cheddar. There's also a trio of chutneys for dipping, as well as delicious truffles, and a 75cl bottle of Montes Colchagua Carmenère.

John Lewis

This box is a great choice for families - as there's a great selection of snacks and drinks to try. With fudge, shortbread, mince pies, nuts, popcorn, plus cheese and crackers, there's something for everyone - plus there's festive coffee, fizz and soft drinks to enjoy so no-one will miss out.

Rackhams

Your loved ones can enjoy this beautifully crafted Christmas gift box guilt-free - as all of the products inside have been picked for their sustainability credentials and thee packaging is 100% recyclable. It includes crisps, nuts, chutneys, panettone, chocolate, biscuits and more, plus a bottle of 1697 Bio Organic Grillo Sicilia (75cl).

Related topics:ChristmasBoostShoppingChocolate
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice