Best sleds, sledges, and tobaggans

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With this drop in temperature, many areas across the UK are also bracing themselves for the return of snow.

Snow provides an opportunity for fun for all the family, as once the white stuff falls many of us are rushing to find a sledge and get out there and enjoy the wintery landscape while it lasts.

What type of sled is right for me?

Snow sleds have evolved a lot in recent years, and the have come a long way since the classic wooden designs from decades ago.

Toboggans have a curved front side, and can made of plastic, wood or be inflatable. One of the main reasons why they are so popular is they are relatively easy to control by shifting weight from side to side.

Snow tubes have grown in popularity over the last few years. As they are inflatable that means they are much more comfortable compared to other types of sleds. They have a donut-like shape and elevated edges to give more stability during travel over slopes.

Typical snow sledges which are made of wood are also still available on the market - although they are less common now.

What sleds are available to buy?

We have rounded up six of the best sleds available on the market right now below - with something for every member of the family and every budget.

Kids’ Tray Sledge with brakes Kids’ Tray Sledge with brakes £14.99 Children’s sledge 4/5 Your children can enjoy sledging and you can have the peace of mind that they are safe with this sledge, which has been specifically designed for children three years or older. Children can easily steer and stop the sledge using the brakes. When they reach the bottom of the hill, they can quickly go back up by pulling the sledge with the handle too. Buy now

Trespass Kids Snow Sledge Sci-Fi Trespass Kids Snow Sledge Sci-Fi £13.99 Traditional round sled 4/5 This sled has the classic disc design, and is perfect for little solo riders. The plastic handles will allow your child to steer the sledge as they make their way down the hill - and the vibrant pink colour means you’ll never lose sight of them. The controls aren’t as sophisticated as on some other models, but this will give a decent amount of power. Buy now

Srendi® 2 x Red Heavy Duty Large Adults Kids Children Snow Sledge Srendi® 2 x Red Heavy Duty Large Adults Kids Children Snow Sledge £25.99 Value for money 4.5/5 This fantastic two pack allows everyone in the family to enjoy a sledge in the snow. Sledging isn’t just a fun activity for kids, it’s for big kids too - and with this great value duo more than one family member can enjoy sledging side by side. It’s also made from frost resistant high-density polyethylene, which means it is super durable and will withstand many hours of fun play! Buy now

Hammel Wooden sledge for winter with pull cord Hammel Wooden sledge for winter with pull cord £72.16 Traditional choice 4.5/5 This wooden sledge might have a higher price tag than its plastic counterparts, but that is because of the quality craftmanship that has gone in to making it. The wooden elements of the sledge are smooth, but they’re also firm to ensure a stable ride. It can withstand a sleigh ride, a ski slope and all winter activities, and will hold an adult and child riding together. It’s a beautiful piece of equipment that can be loved by every generation in the family year after year. Buy now

Heavy Duty Colour Large Adults Kids Children Snow Sledges Heavy Duty Colour Large Adults Kids Children Snow Sledges £13.99 Colour choice 4/5 Children and adults alike will have lots and lots of fun on this sturdy sledge, made from frost-resistant high-density polyethylene. Be ready for the snow as soon as it comes with this great option. You can choose between a blue, pink or red sledge, and also choose a one or two pack option. Prices start at £13.99. Buy now