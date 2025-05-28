The Audi will come with a case of cash in its boot | BOTB

BOTB’s latest prize draw includes a stunning sports SUV and a briefcase full of cash – and you could win the lot next week for just 19p.

Someone will win this amazing sports SUV next week - and when they open the boot they'll find a briefcase full of cash in it.

The Audi RSQ8 the latest bargain prize draw by the dream car giveaway firm BOTB, and it's one of the best all-round family cars with a four-litre V8 engine, sculpted leather seats and a dream spec with all sorts of toys to play with.

BOTB's car is a 2021 model with 46,000 miles on the clock, in gleaming Glacier White with contrasting black leather seats and it's capable of sprinting from 0-60mph in just 3.4 seconds.

The RSQ8 has an amazing interior | BOTB

Including the cash, it's a prize pot of £88,000, but in case you did win and you didn't want the car the quick cash alternative is £68,000.

This is one of dozens of cars up for grabs with BOTB, and tickets normally cost a few pounds to win a car of this value but, if you can catch it in time, you could win this one for 19p.

Bundles of tickets are available, and most people buy more than one, or you could enter for free with a postal vote.

To find out more, or to enter the prize draw, visit the BOTB website by clicking here.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

