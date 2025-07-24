The new iPhone 16e | Apple

The deal is the cheapest way to own a new iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 is cheaper than it has ever been after one mobile provider dropped the price to a record low.

A version of the latest iPhone is now less than £20 in a monthly deal that makes it more affordable than ever after Apple launched a cheaper version of the phone earlier this year.

The iPhone 16e is the most affordable new iPhone on the market. It strips back some of the technology available in the standard iPhone in order to bring the price down but it remains packed full of Apple features and it is one of the best specced budget phones on the market.

Owning an iPhone 16 is now even cheaper because the price of the iPhone 16e has dropped for the first time since launch.

The price has dropped to just £18 a month, which is £3 cheaper than the previous lower price offered for the phone. In keeping with the stripped-back options you get a choice of black or white phone in 128GB, 256GB or 512GB options.

You will need to add a data package onto that deal as well but Sky data options start from less than £5, making it an ultra-cheap way to own a new iPhone.

The cheapest month;y handset only deal for the iPhone 16 standard phone is £22 a month with Sky, but be aware you then have to add your data package on top of that price. Sky is offering double data at the moment and that means you do get more for your money if you take a deal out now.

The cheapest option is for the 128GB version of the phone and you get a choice of ultramarine, teal, white, black or pink colours. There are 256GB and 512GB options also available for the standard iPhone 16.

The cheapest iPhone 16 Pro Max option is £35 a month for the handset only, before you add data to the package. The Pro Max is the range-topping iPhone and the base version is the 256GB option. You get a choice of Desert, black, silver or white colour options and if you are a heavy data user you can pair with a £20 a month unlimited data option. That is the cheapest phone and unlimited data combination on the market today.

