Countdown to beauty: The 30 best UK Advent calendars of 2024 for every budget and style

Gareth Butterfield
By Gareth Butterfield
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 14:42 BST
Luxury advent calendars filled with fragrances, cosmetics, and wellbeing products are set to be hugely popular this yearLuxury advent calendars filled with fragrances, cosmetics, and wellbeing products are set to be hugely popular this year
Luxury advent calendars filled with fragrances, cosmetics, and wellbeing products are set to be hugely popular this year

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Christmas is getting closer, so we’ve counted down the 30 most popular advent calendars filled with cosmetics, fragrances, and well-being products

As the autumn transitions into winter, and Bonfire Night celebrations come and go, there’s only one thing on our minds - Christmas.

And although the Christmas countdown seems to start earlier every year, the traditional season of advent is when the excitement really ramps up - and we literally count down the days to Christmas Day.

And while there’s nothing wrong in buying a cheap advent calendar that dispenses a sweet treat every day in December, a spot of genuine personal indulgence to keep us looking and feeling our best throughout the challenging festive season.

In recent years the market for luxury advent calendars filled with beauty, fragrance, and wellbeing products has absolutely exploded. This year there are more than ever on sale, and the choice is absolutely bewildering.

Some are relatively affordable, some cost many hundreds of pounds, and some are genuine works of art. But in all cases, they offer incredible value for money. They give you a daily dose of luxury treatment, albeit in miniature, for a fraction of the price of the full-sized products.

For example, this year’s Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar contains £1,000-worth of products, but it costs a quarter of that amount: £250. And that’s not even the best value calendar we’ve found.

Here is our list of the 30 most popular beauty advent calendars in the UK for 2024, ranked by popularity, along with links to where you can buy them.

1. Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar (£260, worth £1,205)

Liberty Beauty Advent CalendarLiberty Beauty Advent Calendar
Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar | Liberty

Reviews: High-end selection with great value; customers love the variety and luxury brands included.

Find out more here

2. Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar (£250, worth £1,000)

Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent CalendarHarvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar
Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar | Harvey Nichols

Reviews: Elegant packaging and well-curated items; however, some found the value a bit lower than expected.

Find out more here

3. John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar (£195, worth £933)

John Lewis Beauty Advent CalendarJohn Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar
John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar | John Lewis

Reviews: Great mix of brands; customers appreciated the thoughtful selection.

Find out more here

4. Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Advent Calendar (£170, worth £242)

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Advent CalendarCharlotte Tilbury Beauty Advent Calendar
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Advent Calendar | Charlotte Tilbury

Reviews: Fans loved the iconic makeup products; however, some felt it lacked a few new launches.

Find out more here

5. Fortnum & Mason Beauty Advent Calendar (£265, worth £1,087)

Fortnum & Mason

Reviews: Luxurious presentation; customers rave about the high-end skincare items.

Find out more here

6. Elemis Beauty Advent Calendar (£199 worth £537)

Elemis Beauty Advent CalendarElemis Beauty Advent Calendar
Elemis Beauty Advent Calendar | Elemis

Reviews: Fantastic value for skincare lovers; popular for its high-quality products.

Find out more here

7. Benefit Beauty Advent Calendar (£140 worth £295)

Benefit Beauty Advent CalendarBenefit Beauty Advent Calendar
Benefit Beauty Advent Calendar | Benefit

Reviews: Customers enjoy the fun makeup products; however, some noted repeated items from previous years.

Find out more here

8. Kiehl’s Beauty Advent Calendar (£118)

Kiehl’s Beauty Advent CalendarKiehl’s Beauty Advent Calendar
Kiehl’s Beauty Advent Calendar | Kiehl’s

Reviews: Loved for its skincare staples; some customers wanted more variety.

Find out more here

9. Rituals Beauty Advent Calendar (£91 worth £166)

Rituals Beauty Advent CalendarRituals Beauty Advent Calendar
Rituals Beauty Advent Calendar | Rituals

Reviews: Delightful scents and luxurious items; however, some wished for larger sizes.

Find out more here

10. M&S Beauty Advent Calendar (£50, worth £340)

M&S

Reviews: Amazing value; customers appreciate the mix of well-known brands.

Find out more here

11. No7 Beauty Advent Calendar (£60 worth £236)

No7 Beauty Advent CalendarNo7 Beauty Advent Calendar
No7 Beauty Advent Calendar | No7

Reviews: Customers love the skincare offerings; great for fans of the brand.

Find out more here

12. Jo Malone Beauty Advent Calendar (£360)

Jo Malone Beauty Advent CalendarJo Malone Beauty Advent Calendar
Jo Malone Beauty Advent Calendar | Jo Malone

Reviews: Beautifully packaged and luxurious; perfect for fragrance lovers.

Find out more here

13. The White Company Beauty Advent Calendar (£195, worth £300) sold out

The White Company Beauty Advent CalendarThe White Company Beauty Advent Calendar
The White Company Beauty Advent Calendar | The White Company

Reviews: Elegant products; many rave about the home fragrances included.

Find out more here

14. Glossybox Beauty Advent Calendar (£85)

Glossybox Beauty Advent CalendarGlossybox Beauty Advent Calendar
Glossybox Beauty Advent Calendar | Glossybox https://fave.co/3C3pOqy

Reviews: Good variety of brands; however, some items felt repetitive from the monthly boxes.

Find out more here

15. ASOS Beauty Advent Calendar (£95)

ASOS Beauty Advent CalendarASOS Beauty Advent Calendar
ASOS Beauty Advent Calendar | ASOS

Reviews: Popular for its trendy brands; great for younger audiences.

Find out more here

16. Clarins Beauty Advent Calendar (£155)

Clarins Beauty Advent CalendarClarins Beauty Advent Calendar
Clarins Beauty Advent Calendar | Clarins

Reviews: Well-received for quality skincare; many enjoyed the travel sizes.

Find out more here

17. Next Beauty Advent Calendar (£90)

Next Beauty Advent CalendarNext Beauty Advent Calendar
Next Beauty Advent Calendar | Next

Reviews: Customers appreciate the balance of luxury and affordability.

Find out more here

18. Espa Beauty Advent Calendar (£175)

Espa Beauty Advent CalendarEspa Beauty Advent Calendar
Espa Beauty Advent Calendar | Espa

Reviews: Perfect for spa lovers; luxurious items that feel indulgent.

Find out more here

19. Bobbi Brown Beauty Advent Calendar (£160)

Bobbi Brown Beauty Advent CalendarBobbi Brown Beauty Advent Calendar
Bobbi Brown Beauty Advent Calendar | Bobbi Brown

Reviews: Customers loved the high-quality makeup products; a favorite among fans of the brand.

Find out more here

20. Revolution Beauty Advent Calendar (£40)

Revolution Beauty Advent CalendarRevolution Beauty Advent Calendar
Revolution Beauty Advent Calendar | Revolution

Reviews: Great for budget shoppers; however, some found the quality inconsistent.

Find out more here

21. Susanne Kaufmann Beauty Advent Calendar (£335)

Susanne Kaufmann Beauty Advent CalendarSusanne Kaufmann Beauty Advent Calendar
Susanne Kaufmann Beauty Advent Calendar | Susanne Kaufmann

Reviews: High-quality natural products; loved by skincare enthusiasts.

Find out more here

22. Jo Loves Beauty Advent Calendar (£375)

Jo Loves Beauty Advent CalendarJo Loves Beauty Advent Calendar
Jo Loves Beauty Advent Calendar | Jo Loves

Reviews: Fragrance lovers appreciate the unique scents; luxurious presentation.

Find out more here

23. Nuxe Beauty Advent Calendar (£75)

Nuxe Beauty Advent CalendarNuxe Beauty Advent Calendar
Nuxe Beauty Advent Calendar | Nuxe

Reviews: Customers enjoy the quality of skincare; good value for money.

Find out more here

24. The Fragrance Shop Beauty Advent Calendar (£120, worth £300)

The Fragrance Shop Beauty Advent CalendarThe Fragrance Shop Beauty Advent Calendar
The Fragrance Shop Beauty Advent Calendar | The Fragrance Shop

Reviews: Loved for the variety of fragrances; many found it a great gift option.

Find out more here

25. Acqua di Parma Beauty Advent Calendar (£457)

Acqua di Parma Beauty Advent CalendarAcqua di Parma Beauty Advent Calendar
Acqua di Parma Beauty Advent Calendar | Acqua di Parma

Reviews: High-end luxury; appreciated by fragrance connoisseurs.

Find out more here

26. Anthropologie Beauty Advent Calendar (£88)

Anthropologie Beauty Advent CalendarAnthropologie Beauty Advent Calendar
Anthropologie Beauty Advent Calendar | Anthropologie

Reviews: Fun and quirky items; customers enjoy the aesthetic appeal.

Find out more here

27. Augustinus Bader Beauty Advent Calendar (£445)

Augustinus Bader Beauty Advent CalendarAugustinus Bader Beauty Advent Calendar
Augustinus Bader Beauty Advent Calendar | Augustinus Bader

Reviews: Renowned for skincare efficacy; many are thrilled with the results.

Find out more here

28. Boots Beauty Advent Calendar (£99)

Boots Beauty Advent CalendarBoots Beauty Advent Calendar
Boots Beauty Advent Calendar | Boots

Reviews: Good mix of brands; a solid choice for those who want variety at a lower price point.

Find out more here

Liz Earle Beauty Advent CalendarLiz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar
Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar | Liz Earle

Customers love the natural skincare; many appreciated the value.

Find out more here

A luxury option; customers rave about the high-end products included.

Find out more here

Related topics:Bonfire NightMoneyBoostFashionWomen’s FashionBootsM&SNext
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice