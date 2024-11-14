Date announced for a £500 saving on our reviewer's favourite robot vacuum cleaner

The Eufy S1 Pro is about to get much, much cheaper | Amazon

Consumer writer Gareth Butterfield has been let into a little secret about a huge Black Friday discount

I've tested a lot of robot vacuums over the years, and I've usually got two up and running in my house. One for each floor, of course. You could call it a first-world problem.

But the one that's been in the corner of my living room for months now, the one that simply hasn't been knocked off its throne, is the Eufy S1 Pro.

It's honestly like no other robot vacuum out there. Physically, it's a really interesting shape, with squared-off edges that help it to tuck into corners.

The S1 Pro has a clever cylindrical mop that is washed and dried after every use | Eufy

And then there's the base station, which is unapologetically futuristic, with a water tank that lights up to show you the ozonating effect it uses to clean the mop head. That mop head, incidentally, is a rotating cylindrical mop, so it cleans the floor better than any other robot vacuum I've tested.

And there's the way it not only cleans its mop head, but it air-dries it too. Honestly, it's been so impressive in the time I've used it, and I've never been tempted to replace it with any of the other flagship vacuums I've tested.

It is, however, rather expensive. At £1,499 it's similar in price to the top-spec iRobot vacuums out there, and it's about as expensive as robot vacuum cleaners get.

But there's a deal coming soon. Black Friday is around the corner, and the nice people at Eufy have been whispering about a big discount. Apparently they're going to knock £500 off the price. And that brings it down to £999.

OK, fair enough, £1,000 is still a lot to pay for a robot vacuum cleaner, but this really is the pinnacle of technology at the moment. There are some credible competitors, but I still prefer the Eufy S1 Pro.

The deal is due to land on Thursday, November 21, so bookmark this page and bear in mind the deal will expire after the Black Friday weekend, on Monday, December 2.