ITV’s Dr Hilary has been working with Manuka Doctor for years this is the reason why.

As the chill sets in and cold and flu season takes hold, many of us start searching for ways to keep coughs, sore throats, and sniffles at bay. According to Dr Hilary Jones, one of the UK’s most trusted TV doctors and a familiar face on ITV’s Lorraine, one natural product stands out above the rest - Manuka Doctor’s Manuka Honey.

For almost 10 years, Dr Hilary has proudly partnered with Manuka Doctor, helping spread awareness of the unique benefits of genuine New Zealand Manuka honey. His support isn’t just about taste it’s about trust.

“I’ve been recommending Manuka Doctor for years because it’s a natural product with real science behind it,” says Dr Hilary. “During the colder months, I like to keep a jar in my cupboard. It’s soothing on the throat, supports immunity, and offers a natural alternative to over-the-counter remedies.”

There’s good reason to take Dr Hilary’s advice. A 2018 study published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews found that honey may be more effective than many common over-the-counter cough medicines, particularly for children, helping to reduce both the frequency and severity of coughs.

While this research wasn’t specific to Manuka honey, the findings reinforce honey’s long-recognised power as a natural cough suppressant soothing irritation and helping you recover more comfortably, without artificial ingredients.

Not all honey is created equal. Manuka Doctor’s honey is harvested from the remote hillsides of New Zealand, where the native Manuka bush (Leptospermum scoparium) grows. It contains methylglyoxal (MGO) a naturally occurring compound that gives Manuka honey its renowned antibacterial properties.

Every jar of Manuka Doctor honey is independently tested and certified, ensuring you’re getting genuine, high-quality Manuka honey that’s Trusted by Doctors and Health Professionals across the UK.

As coughs, sore throats, and colds circulate this season, Manuka Doctor’s Manuka honey offers a natural, soothing, and effective way to support your immune system. Whether stirred into warm lemon water, added to tea, or taken by the spoonful, it’s a simple ritual that Dr Hilary and many others swear by.

With Dr Hilary’s ongoing endorsement and a decade of partnership, Manuka Doctor continues to be the brand that doctors trust and families rely on. This cold and flu season, keep a jar on hand and discover why even Britain’s favourite doctor makes Manuka honey part of his winter wellness routine.

