Dyson has dropped the price of its top-rated air purifiers this spring, with deals on quiet, cooling and multifunctional models – but only while stocks last.

Dyson has launched a rare spring sale on its most sought-after air purifiers, with savings of up to £150 on three of its best-performing models. Known for premium design and high-performance filtration, Dyson purifiers are rarely discounted – making this a smart time to invest before allergy season kicks in.

These limited-time deals are only available while stocks last.

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde BP03 – now £749.99 (was £879.99)

This is Dyson’s quietest and most powerful air purifier, built for large rooms up to 100m². It uses a three-stage filtration system to capture 99.9% of particles including allergens, dust, pet dander and formaldehyde, while also offering a cooling effect in warmer weather.

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde PH04 – now £549.99 (was £699.99)

This multifunctional model purifies, cools and hygienically humidifies the air, making it ideal for dry spring homes. It features a HEPA H13 filter, catalytic formaldehyde destruction, and Dyson’s Air Multiplier™ tech to evenly distribute purified air throughout the room.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde HP09 – now £599.99 (was £699.99)

A year-round favourite, the HP09 heats in winter, cools in summer and purifies air all year. It captures 99.95% of microscopic particles and features a thermostat to help save on energy bills. The stylish white and gold model also connects to the MyDyson™ app.

All three models qualify for interest-free payment plans and are available for a limited time only. Once they sell out, the deals end.