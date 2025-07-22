The EuroMillions jackpot has soared to £106 million after Friday’s rollover - could tonight be your night? | National World

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The EuroMillions jackpot has climbed past £100m after no winner on Friday — here’s how to play smarter in tonight’s draw.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EuroMillions jackpot has crashed through the £100 million barrier for tonight’s draw after no ticket scooped the top prize on Friday. Now sitting at a huge £106 million, the rollover has sparked a surge of interest among UK players hoping to land life-changing money.

But with millions of people expected to play tonight, your odds of winning on a single line are slim. That’s why more and more players are choosing to play smarter by joining a syndicate - boosting their chances dramatically while keeping costs low.

Through Wowcher and trusted syndicate provider You Play We Play, you can grab 500 real EuroMillions lines and 500 Millionaires Raffle tickets for just £9, down from the usual £35. You’ll join a 50-player syndicate, pooling hundreds of entries and sharing in any winnings fairly.

Book your syndicate lines now through Wowcher here: Join the EuroMillions syndicate today

With the jackpot climbing higher than it’s been in months, tonight’s draw is one of the biggest of the year - and all tickets also help fund good causes through the National Lottery. Syndicate play is an affordable way to multiply your chances and still enjoy the thrill of the game.

This article was produced with the help of AI tools to assist with sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed and verified by a National World journalist before publication.

Play Set for Life with 500 lines for steady wins £ 7.50 Buy now Buy now If you like the idea of a regular monthly payout over a giant jackpot, Wowcher’s Set for Life syndicate deal is perfect. This offer gives you 500 Set for Life lines in a 50-person syndicate, entered into Monday and Thursday draws. Each line could win you (and your syndicate) a steady income-style prize, and because you’re part of a group with 500 entries, your odds are much better than playing solo. Like all the other deals, the tickets are official National Lottery entries — no betting, no hassle, just real chances to win and support good causes. At only £7.50, this is a budget-friendly way to join the fun. Sign up for your Set for Life syndicate here If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133