If you’re looking for the perfect summer dress then look no further because Michelle Keegan was spotted on holiday wearing the Crochet Midaxi dress from Very.

Michelle Keegan was recently spotted soaking up the Spanish sunshine in a stunning yellow Crochet Bandeau Midaxi Dress and the good news is it’s from her own fashion line at Very. The actress was joined by husband Mark Wright and their new baby girl for a sun-drenched holiday in Spain.

The new mum wore the Crochet Bandeau Midaxi Dress £80 which is a standout piece from her latest collection. It encapsulates effortless beachside elegance with a touch of bohemian flair. The bold yellow hue not only echoed the bright Mediterranean backdrop but also highlighted Michelle’s glowing, sun-kissed complexion.

Crochet Bandeau Midaxi Dress

Crochet Bandeau Midaxi Dress | Very

Designed with a fit and flare silhouette that flatters the figure, this dress skims the body just right, offering both comfort and style. Its bandeau neckline showcases the shoulders, ideal for hot summer days and bronzed skin. The crochet construction, made from 100% breathable cotton, gives it a relaxed, textural charm while still maintaining a refined silhouette.

The yellow summer dress is available in UK sizes 6–20, with a back zip fastening. This dress is as versatile as it is fashionable. Whether styled with sandals for a laid-back beach look or paired with wedges for an evening out, it’s a wardrobe staple for the warmer months. Michelle Keegan completed her look with minimal accessories, letting the dress and the sunshine do all the talking.

From morning strolls to al fresco dinners, Michelle Keegan’s Crochet Bandeau Midaxi Dress is everything a summer dress should be light, flattering, and undeniably eye-catching. To shop Michelle Keegan’s full summer collection head over to the Very website.

