Gareth Butterfield
By Gareth Butterfield
Published 5th Jun 2025, 08:00 BST
Six individual gifts in a presentation box would normally cost £24.99 - and there's plenty for your dad to play with | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A £24.99 bundle of six Father’s Day gifts is now just £9.99 on Amazon – including a tumbler, pen tool, candle, socks, and more.

Why buy one Father's Day present when you can buy SIX - and all for just £9.99. It's a hamper of fun gifts that even includes a greetings card.

It's a crazy deal we spotted on Amazon for a bundle of presents that usually costs £24.99, but thanks to a 60% discount it's now just £9.99.

We don't know how long this discount will be applied for, but there are two bundles with similar deals at the moment - and they both cost £9.99.

The second bundle option has different gifts inside | Amazon

In the first bundle, which usually costs £24.99, your dad will find a 20oz stainless steel insulated tumbler, a steel straw and brushes, a pocket notebook, multifunctional pen tool, a scented candle, and a pair of comedy socks.

In the other £9.99 bundle, which usually costs £19.99 and has a 50% discount, you get a ceramic comedy mug, a golden spoon, a credit card holder, the same scented candle, the same multifunctional pen tool, and the same scented candle.

The gifts are all quality items that would cost at least a tenner on their own | Amazon

Both packs come with a presentation box, and they include a basic greetings card.

It's an incredible selection, then, and it'll be delivered next day if you're an Amazon Prime member.

There really isn't a cheaper way to give your dad a bundle of joy this Father's Day.

