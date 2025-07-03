The Hestia Smart Telescope turns your smartphone into a powerful stargazing tool using clever optics and an interactive sky map app. | Hestia

It’s part science, part magic – and now you can explore the Moon and stars together for just £99. Here’s why this clever smartphone-powered telescope caught our eye.

Here’s the genius gadget I’m absolutely desperate to try – and it might be the ultimate gift for curious kids or family stargazing nights

Every now and then, a gadget comes along that genuinely sparks a sense of wonder – and the Hestia Smart Telescope is exactly that. It’s not just a clever piece of kit. It’s a portal to the universe, made small enough to carry in your bag and smart enough to let your phone guide you to the stars.

Available now from just £99 (down from £169) via Wowcher, this is an ideal pick if you’re looking for a memorable gift for a child just starting to fall in love with science and space – or if you simply want to spend a few unplugged evenings outdoors as a family, marvelling at the sky together.

So what is it?

The Hestia is a compact, smartphone-powered telescope that turns your phone into an optical window to the Moon, the planets and even some deeper-sky phenomena. Using your phone’s camera, the six-lens optical system offers a crisp 25x magnification, allowing you to view – and photograph – all kinds of celestial detail.

Setup is beautifully simple: you slot your phone into place with the magnetic alignment system, open the accompanying Gravity app, and you’re away. The app overlays a live sky map to show you exactly what you’re looking at, whether it’s the craters on the Moon, the rings of Saturn, or a distant nebula on a clear night.

What are the options?

There are three pack options available:

Essential (£99): Includes the Hestia telescope, dust cover and setup guide

Standard (£149): Adds a sturdy tripod and protective hard case

Premium (£209): Includes everything above, plus a solar filter that lets you safely observe and photograph the Sun – spotting sunspots and surface flares without damaging your eyes or phone

Three views, one telescope: The Hestia Smart Telescope captures the Sun, Moon and stars using just your smartphone. | Hestia

All three versions weigh just over 1lb and are small enough (6.7 x 9.5 inches) to be genuinely portable. Whether you’re heading to a favourite countryside viewpoint or just setting up in the back garden, it’s light and travel-friendly.

Why it caught our attention

There’s something truly magical about being able to aim your phone at the sky and actually see the details come into view. No bulky telescopes, no complicated setup – just a clever bit of optical engineering and an app that guides you every step of the way.

The Hestia feels like the perfect mix of play and education. For a child with a growing interest in space, it could spark a lifelong curiosity. For grown-ups, it’s a way to reconnect with the sky – especially on those long, clear summer evenings.

And if you go for the Premium pack, the added ability to watch the Sun safely through the solar filter brings a whole new dimension. It’s not just about stargazing – it’s about solar flares, sunspots and the living, moving sky above us.

Final thoughts

There are more high-tech astronomy devices out there – but few are as accessible, giftable and family-friendly as this. Whether it’s your first step into the cosmos or a way to turn your next camping trip into something special, the Hestia Smart Telescope looks like a truly brilliant buy.

