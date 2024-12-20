How to get the best prices on a VIP concert experience - including Springsteen, Sam Fender and Coldplay
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
It seems like 2025 is going to be a huge year for concerts. Oasis, Coldplay, Bruce Springsteen and McFly have all announced tours and tickets are selling out fast.
Getting decent seats and VIP hospitality for these dates might seem like an impossible dream, but we've found some remarkably good prices by shopping around.
Take the recently-announced Busted vs McFly tour, for example. It's possible to get premium seats, access to a VIP lounge, and exclusive hospitality for just £75 per person.
And if you wanted a seat in the Hideaway, a cluster of the 200 best seats in the venue, with cocktails and Champagne available to buy, it'd cost just £159.
It's a deal by Seat Unique, a specialist in offering up a VIP experience for the biggest concerts out there. And these prices are for the gig in Manchester - it costs a little more for other venues.
If you'd rather see Sam Fender, there's an incredible package deal available for London Stadium in June.
For £199 per person you can buy into the lavish "London Claret" package, which lets you in to the stadium through a hospitality entrance, and gives you access to the plush hospitality lounge.
You'll have a premium padded seat in the middle tier, a private bar, and food options in the premium lounge.
The Bruce Springsteen packages are the stuff of dreams, too. You get premium seating at Co-op Live in Manchester, early entry, private lounge access, and even complimentary food and drink - all for £399.
If you wanted to see Coldplay, the VIP packages are quite pricey, but the cheapest deal is currently for Wembley Stadium, which is impressive.
A £699 premium ticket gives you premium padded seating in level two, premium dining options, and access to the bars in the level two concourse.
But you should see what you get for the Diamond package. For the tidy sum of £1,299 per person, you'll get a cocktail reception, premium seating in the lower level, access to the One Twenty hospitality lounge, a four-course pre-show meal, complimentary drinks including Champagne, snacks during the show and a goodie bag. You even get access to the after-show party.
If money really is no object, you could also choose a box, which seats up to 12 people. This gives you the full five-star service, complimentary drinks, and a mouth-watering menu of food. Fill it with friends and this will set you back more than £25,000.
It might seem a lot of money, but filling an exclusive box with the same package for an Oasis concert at Wembley would cost £32,000. So the Coldplay deal really is a bargain.
Thankfully there are other very tempting concerts at more accessible prices. Robbie Williams, for example, is touring in the summer, and a VIP ticket at Manchester is just £199.
Or you could watch the Sugababes at Manchester from the VIP lounge for a bargain price of £85 per person.
With all these deals, the availability is limited, and some of the big concerts are selling out quickly. So jump on them while you still can.