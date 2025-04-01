One of my favourite portable power stations has just plummeted in price

The Jackery Explorer 240 V2 is the most compact AC power station in the range | Jackery

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has spotted an amazing deal on a really handy portable power station

You've probably heard of Jackery. It's one of the biggest names in portable power, and its distinctive black and orange units are becoming a familiar site on camspites, in workshops, and even in motorhomes and campervans.

I use a few of these brilliant gadgets while I'm travelling around, and they're so handy for powering everything from camping fridges to projectors, and the 100w vivarium my wife's pet lizard travels in. Yes, that's right, we take our lizard on holiday with us.

Anyway, the most versatile unit I have is the Jackery Explorer 240 v2. It's an extremely compact power station that genuinely could fit in a backpack, but it still has a 300w inverter.

This means it's one of the smallest portable power stations on the market that can power AC devices through a 3-pin plug.

The 240 V2 can power a desktop PC - perfect for powercuts | Jackery

It can offer up to 300 watts of power, so it's not going to boil a kettle, and it would be hopeless at running a fan heater, but for powering a TV, running a fridge, or for charging up anything from laptops and tablets to e-bikes and drones, it's perfect.

Usually they cost £259, which makes it one of the cheapest AC portable power stations on the market, but Amazon has knocked the price down to just £159. And that's an incredible deal.

It means you could buy the power station, and then bundle it in with the 40-watt solar panels, and you'd still get it for less than the power station's RRP. The bundle deal is just £249.

The 240 V2 works brilliantly with a 40W solar panel | Jackery

The solar panels are essential for keeping the power station topped up off grid, but it will charge from the mains, or from a car cigarette lighter, or off USB.

Even if you just use it to charge your phones, a torch, and perhaps some other 12v camping tech, your outdoor excursions will be made so much easier with a portable power station. And I can't recommend the Jackery 240 V2 enough. I absolutely love mine, and I use it all the time.

I might even buy another one for that money.

There is, however, a small catch. It's a deal reserved only for Prime members. Most of us probably are members, but if you're not, all is not lost. There's a simple, free way of signing up to a free trial for 30 days, with all the other Prime benefits included. Click here to find out how to do that.