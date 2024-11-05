It’s not officially Black Friday until November 29 - but many retailers have already started slashing prices in early deals ahead of the big day - John Lewis included. We’ve had a look at the best Black Friday deals available now from the popular retailer.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Lewis has started its Black Friday sale early across all departments, with up to 50% discounts available on some items, including TVs, beauty buys, kitchen appliances and more. Here’s some of the great offers we’ve found that you can take advantage of now.

First up is the John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar, with items worth a whopping £933.13 combined - but it’s on sale for £195 as part of the early Black Friday deal.

The John Lewis Beauty Advent is filled with full and deluxe size beauty treats worth almost £1,000 | John Lewis

This set includes 32 full and deluxe-size beauty products from Charlotte Tilbury, Sol De Janeiro, Parfums de Marly and other top beauty brands, and 10 lucky customers could win a £500 gift voucher behind door number 25 for an exclusive shopping spree at John Lewis.

With body creams, serums and bath oils included, you could use the contents for gifts this Christmas - or keep them all to yourself! Get your beauty advent here.

Samsung's The Frame turns from TV to artwork at the click of a button | John Lewis

You can save £190 on Samsung’s The Frame (2024) - a smart TV that doubles up as artwork for your wall. This 55-inch QLED Art Mode Smart TV with Slim Fit Wall Mount is £999 (down from £1,149.00) and you can go from TV to paintings at the click of a button - switch into art mode and choose from a growing library of over 2,500 pieces of art to adorn your wall.

If you take up this deal, you’ll also save £200 on selected Samsung Soundbars (which are priced from £349), you’ll benefit from a free wall mount installation worth £125 at no extra cost, and you can claim £260 worth of apps and subscriptions free. Get your deal on The Frame TV.

Great coffee every morning with this bean-to-cup machine | John Lewis

A great buy for coffee connoisseurs, this Sage Barista Express Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine is £499.95 down from £629, so you’re saving around £130.

You can start the day right with a proper coffee, with the bean-to-cup process taking just under a minute. Ditch the instant and make the most of this deal for a great early Christmas present to yourself. Buy it here.

Cordless Dyson hoover is on offer - and it's had great reviews | John Lewis

This Dyson V10 Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is just £299.99 - down from £499 so you’re saving just under £150.

This powerful vacuum is easy to manoeuvre, seamlessly changes into a handheld vacuum, has three power modes and includes a wall-mounted power charging station. This product has great reviews, with one recent shopper saying it’s the ‘best hoover we have ever used’. Buy your Dyson here.

See all John Lewis Black Friday deals here.