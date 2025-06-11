The Lefant M210 uses 2200Pa suction and smart sensor tech to clean hard floors and carpets with ease | Lefant

This compact robot vacuum has surprised reviewers with its suction power – and now there’s a way to get it for under £76 using a secret Amazon discount stacking trick.

There’s a hidden Amazon discount stacking trick that brings the well-reviewed Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner down to just £75.99 – that’s a total saving of more than 60% off its original £199.99 price tag.

The current limited-time deal already reduces the Lefant M210 to £94.99, but Amazon is quietly offering an extra 20% off at checkout. Once the code is applied automatically, you’ll get this compact, pet-hair-friendly robot vac for under £76.

Despite the budget price, the Lefant M210 packs in features you’d expect from models double the cost. It has four cleaning modes (including edge and spot clean), a slim 7.8cm profile that fits under furniture, and a powerful brushless nozzle that’s especially good for homes with pets. The large 500ml dustbin means fewer emptying trips, and it automatically returns to its charging base after up to 120 minutes of runtime.

FreeMove 3.0 tech helps it avoid obstacles and stairs, while app and voice control via Alexa adds smart functionality. More than 2,500 Amazon reviewers rate it 4.4 stars on average, with many praising its surprisingly strong suction and excellent coverage for the price.

The M210’s brushless nozzle design is a standout feature, helping to eliminate the hassle of tangled hair that’s common with traditional rotating brushes. Instead, it uses two side sweepers and powerful 2200Pa suction to lift debris directly into the bin, making it especially effective for pet owners. Its twin-layer filtration system captures fine dust while preventing secondary pollution, and the robot’s low-profile body and quiet operation make it ideal for everyday cleaning without disruption.

It’s rare to see robot vacs dip this low – and with over 300 already bought this month, stock is moving fast.