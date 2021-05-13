The Tesco Rattan Egg Chair is completely on trend - and only £1 more than Aldi’s sell-out version

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Many shoppers were disappointed after they discovered that the fan favourite Aldi Hanging Egg Chair was sold out, with over 80,00 shoppers stuck in virtual queues on the Aldi website.

However, it’s not time to despair quite yet - Tesco has now launched its own egg chair which is almost identical to the Aldi version, and only costs £1 more.

Tesco said: “Any of the 20,000 shoppers that got jammed in the virtual Aldi Special Buys queuing system this weekend and missed out are today in luck as Tesco launches almost identical garden furniture, and for up to £200 less!”

Included in the garden furniture line up is the Tesco Rattan Egg chair, which is described as “an almost identical version” of the sold out Aldi Hanging Egg Chair for just £1 more.

For £150, the Tesco Rattan Egg Chair “offers comfort and style, perfect for launching around under the sun and adding a bit of luxe to garden picnics”.

The chair is available to buy across 100 Tesco stores across the UK.

Also included in the garden range from Tesco are a number of other Aldi-lookalikes, including:

The Havana Corner Sofa with table for £200, which is £69.95 cheaper than the Aldi Anthracite Rattan Sofa with cover, at £269.95

Alicante String Chair (£35 each) and Great Value Bistro Table (£20), £59 cheaper than the Aldi Gardenline three piece rope bistro set (£149)

The Havana six piece furniture set (£95), £204.99 cheaper than the Aldi Rattan effect high table and chairs for £299.99

The Barrel BBQ (£40), £24.99 cheaper than the Aldi Garden-line Smoker BBQ for £64.99

While the Tesco dupes are very similar to the Aldi originals, there are a number of differences between the two. In the Aldi Rattan sofa set, Aldi’s footstool is larger and has a cushion, rather than a glass top. It also has two additional cushions.

The bundle set costs £269.95, but without the covers Aldi also sells the sofa for £249.99.

In regards to the Barrel BBQ, the Aldi version has a separate section for smoking on the side, whereas the Tesco one has only the grill.

