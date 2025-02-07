This M&S trench coat is the secret timeless style and loved by celebrities and fashion influencers | M&S

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A classic trench coat is the perfect spring jacket and a staple item to have in your wardrobe.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If there’s one item you should definitely have in your wardrobe it has to be an M&S trench coat. It’s the perfect in-between season coat to throw over any outfit.

I love my trench coat (I actually have two, one camel and one khaki green) from the moment I put it on over my jeans and sneakers combo. It instantly elevates my outfit. At this time of year when it still feels a bit chilly and grey but spring is just around the corner you need a coat that is both stylish and shower-proof.

Celebrities and fashion influencers all have this staple time in their wardrobe. Supermodel Kate Moss, Claudia Winkleman and Rochelle Humes have all been seen wearing them, as have as Molly-Mae Hague, Frankie Bridge and Holly Willoughby. It seems to be the ideal jacket to wear for that ‘off-duty model’ style.

M&S Jaeger Pure Cotton Belted Trench Coat £199 | M&S

I searched the internet and found the Pure Cotton Belted Trench Coat £199 from Marks and Spencer’s. The classic style has a water-repellent finish for added practicality. It features the traditional double-breasted front and camel colour. Plus it also has a matching detachable belt to cinch you in at the waist.

The M&S trench coat is stylish, practical and versatile. It can be worn with any outfit for workdays or weekends, to the gym or or over an evening dress. The M&S trench coat is a classic for a reason and its appeal is that it goes with everything.

The options are endless, but don’t just take it from me. Customers who bought the M&S coat have been raving about it too. One reviewer said: “A really beautiful trench coat. Lovely long length, great quality and nice weight. Best coat I’ve bought in ages.”

M&S

Another added: “Really stylish trench coat. Timeless classic. Tried on in store then ordered online as I decided this was a worthy investment piece. Went for a size 12 so I can wear jumpers underneath.” Whilst a third explained: “This trench coat is very nice, it is a good fit and true to size, however I was very disappointed that it wasn’t lined.”

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now