The National Lottery will be shut down for three days this weekend

The National Lottery will be offline from Saturday night to Monday — but here’s how to get your entries in early and keep your chances alive.

The National Lottery will shut down ticket sales and prize claims for around 36 hours this weekend to make way for what operator Allwyn describes as the biggest technology upgrade in its 31-year history.

From 11pm on Saturday 3 August, all draw-based game sales and prize claims will be suspended in shops across the UK. Online access via the National Lottery website and app will also be unavailable, with services not expected to resume until late Monday morning.

Players are being urged to buy tickets and check results before the weekend cut-off. Scratchcard sales will remain unaffected, and draw results will still be available via the National Lottery’s YouTube channel.

The pause is part of a planned transition to upgraded gaming and retail systems, which Allwyn says are necessary to modernise a platform dating back to 2009. A “small proportion” of retail terminals may take longer to reboot, depending on upgrade conditions.

What does it mean for players?

Anyone intending to take part in this weekend’s Lotto or Thunderball draws — or upcoming EuroMillions and Set for Life games — is being advised to enter early, before the blackout begins.

While syndicates do not guarantee wins, they increase the number of lines entered for a lower individual cost, with prizes shared between group members. Tickets are purchased in advance and are unaffected by the temporary service suspension.

The upgrade comes just 18 months after Allwyn took over the National Lottery licence from Camelot. The operator says the changes will help it deliver “a better player experience” and support its goal of doubling weekly returns to Good Causes from £30 million to £60 million by the end of the decade.

