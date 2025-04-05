I tried items from the new River Island spring collection - here’s what I really think | River Island

These are the new River Island spring items you need to shop now that will instantly elevate your spring wardrobe.

I recently had the privilege of trying a few items from the new River Island spring collection. As a fan of the high-street brand I had high expectations and I’m happy to say I wasn’t disappointed.

The quality, designs, and fit are exceptional, and I've received countless compliments. Here’s what I honestly thought of the items I tried and a few that I’ve added to my shopping list for next time.

River Island Blue High-Waisted Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans £46 (size 14). | River Island

I absolutely love these jeans! The relaxed straight leg is effortlessly cool, and the fit is perfect — they're snug around my waist without feeling too tight. I sometimes struggle to find a good pair of jeans because of my big bum but these fit really well and feel soft on my skin.

These jeans come in a range of colours and are definitely going to be a staple in my wardrobe for the upcoming seasons. They’re stylish, practical, and a great value for the price I’ll definitely be buying more.

How I style it - These jeans can be worn with everything so far I’ve style them with a sweater and Ugg boots. They are the perfect thrown on jeans that make you look put together.

River Island Yellow Le Weekend Lover Sweatshirt £36 (size L) | River Island

The yellow shade and edgy slogan made this item seem really trendy, so I was excited to try it. I ordered a large for a looser fit, but it was too big. I'll exchange it for a medium, since I really like the overall casual, laid-back look. It’s super soft and the perfect item to have in your wardrobe for layering for those cooler spring days.

How I style it - As soon as I get the right size I’ll be wearing this sweater over a denim shirt and pair of jeans with some classic Adidas Sambas.

River Island Blue Gingham Cardigan £42 (size 14) | River Island

This piece is absolutely stunning! It has major Chanel vibes with its timeless gingham pattern, elegant cut, and sophisticated look. The fabric feels soft and lightweight, it can easily be paired with a simple t-shirt and jeans for an elevated casual look. The fit is spot on, and it has such a flattering shape that I feel confident wearing it for a variety of occasions.

How I style it - I’ve worn this cardigan open and over a white vest top with wide-leg jeans and white pointy-toed heels. I even added a pearl necklace and earrings to add a touch of sophistication to the look.

River Island effortlessly combines current trends with unique styles, which has kept me a loyal customer for over two decades. I've loved the brand since my twenties, and now in my forties, I continue to shop at this high-street retailer.

