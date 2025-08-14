Ninja's CRISPi air fryer is incredibly compact - and its two containers are genuinely portable | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Ninja CRISPi lets you cook, carry, and reheat food anywhere – and it’s just had a huge price cut in a rare deal.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CRISPi portable air fryer is one of Ninja's cleverest bits of tech. It's an air fryer that cooks up portions of food in glass containers, and then these glass containers can be detached, sealed up, and taken with you in a bag.

It comes with two containers, and each of these sits beneath a power unit that air fries, roasts, crisps, or just keeps food warm.

Because it's so compact, the "Powerpod" unit can be carried around - which means it's ideal for taking to work, taking on holiday, or even to bring on a glamping trip.

Fry up your food, then pop the lid on the container and take it away with you | Ninja

Or you can just leave the Powerpod in your kitchen after you've cooked up a healthy lunch, whip out the lid, and carry the container with your food away with you.

It's a truly innovative way to slim down the air fryer, and one of the only ways to make it portable.

The parts are easy to clean, and dishwasher safe - and it even comes with crisper plates for each of the two containers - which makes recrisping food so much easier.

The two containers are dishwasher-safe and take a surprising amount of food | Amazon

Normally, Ninja charges £179.99 for this appliance, but it's down to £104.80 and, according to the price trackers, that's the cheapest it's ever been.

The only catch is the 42% discount only applies to the "Cyber Space Blue" version. A few other colours are available, but they're £119.99 because the discount is only 33%.

We don't know how long this deal will last for, because it's a "limited-time deal" but if you can catch it before it expires, you'll have one of the cutest and cleverest air fryers on the market.

Canva Get beach-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside. Shop the full MySweetSmile summer-ready range here.

Get genuine Manuka honey – the same brand trusted by Dr Hilary Jones £ 7.84 Buy now Buy now Not all Manuka honey is the real deal – but Manuka Doctor’s is. Harvested and packed in New Zealand, every jar is independently tested, certified for MGO content, and traceable back to the hive. That’s why it’s the only brand endorsed by TV health expert Dr Hilary Jones. With over 100,000 five-star reviews and a loyal following among athletes, nutritionists and wellness advocates, it’s a trusted choice for natural immunity support and more. Order a 500g jar of MGO 30+ Manuka Doctor honey for just £7.84 while stocks last