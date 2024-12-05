Shaver deals: Big savings on men's electric shavers for a limited time

Electric shavers are a great time-saver for those who like a smooth start to the day

We’ve found some incredible deals on shavers on Amazon this week

Some of the biggest brands in male grooming have seen huge discounts this week on Amazon, with some better than half price - but the deals won't last for long.

Braun and Philips shavers have seen prices slashed by as much as 60% as part of the promotion, and it's perhaps the best time since Amazon's Prime Day to pick one up.

These are some of the top shavers on the market, with premium features that normally send the prices north of £500 - but the discounts in the deal make them much more accessible.

For example, Braun's Series 5 shaver, with its three flexible blades, usually costs £129.99 but Amazon has knocked 58% off the price, so it's now £54.99.

And the Series 7, with a 360-degree flexible shaving head, is no longer £269.99, it's down to £124.99.

These usually cost £99.99, but you can get one for £49.99 if you're quick.

A few Philips shavers have also had healthy discounts. There's a 5000 Series shaver for £59.99, usually £149.99, and the stylish carbon grey version, which usually costs £209.99 is now just £89.99.

These are limited-time deals, according to Amazon, so we don't know how long they'll last, but the offers usually hang around for a week or so.