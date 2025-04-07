Simply Be's new collection is perfect for everyone - no matter your size | Simply Be

I put to the test the new denim collection from Simply Be to see if it lives up to expectations.

Simply Be was one of the first brands that were focused on size inclusivity. The fashion brand along with its sister-brand, menswear line Jacamo, made the move from a mail-order business to physical stores in the UK in 2010.

However, many of us - me included - have made the mistake of thinking Simply Be is only for plus-sizes. But we couldn’t be more wrong. The clothing sizes range from size 10 up to size 32. I was recently lucky enough to try a few items from their new collection to see what the sizes are really like.

Mid Blue Quilted Tie Front Denim Jacket £65 | Simply Be

Add a feminine touch to your wardrobe with this new quilted denim jacket. It features tie detailing at the front, exaggerated sleeves, and two front pockets. The quilted style feels really on-trend and it’s a great throw on jacket when it’s a bit chilly outside. I tried the size 14 because the brand is meant to be ‘true to size’ however I could have easily sized down.

Mid Blue Oversized Collar Denim Dress £48 | Simply Be

The new denim dress is perfect for spring. It features a beautiful ‘Peter Pan’ collar, balloon sleeves and comes in a stunning mid-blue wash. This will be perfect to wear with or without a pair of tights so can be worn all through the year. Again I ordered a 14 but a 10 or 12 would have worked better.

Simply Be offers a wide range of stylish and fashionable designs in sizes that tend to be slightly generous. Additionally, their website features items from other popular brands, including Nobody's Child, Tala, Adidas, and Mango.

I would be more than happy to continue shopping at Simply Be. The brand should not be dismissed as exclusively for curvy women, but embraced by people of all sizes, as they have been doing for many years.

