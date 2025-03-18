Special offer saves nearly £4 on a bundle of tickets for this £540k Cyprus villa

BOTB’s big prize is a newly built villa in Cyprus with three bedrooms and a private pool | BOTB

As the BOTB dream Cyprus villa prize draw enters its final hours, the giveaway company has announced a special offer on tickets

There are now just hours remaining to be in with a chance to win your own holiday home in Cyprus.

It's a £540,000 new-build villa overlooking the stunning Cypriot Municipality Of Protaras and one lucky person will be handed the keys very soon.

Because the competition is so close to closing, BOTB has announced a special offer on ticket prices, if you buy a small bundle.

Normally the entry tickets cost £1.49 each, but if you buy six in one go, you'll save 15%.

The villa boasts some gorgeous interior features | BOTB

Even better than that, though, is the offer on 10 tickets. It's a saving of 25%. So while you'd normally pay £14.90, the price will drop to £11.17 - a saving of £3.73.

It's a great price for what would be a gorgeous slice of Mediterranean paradise, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, along with its own private pool.

There's also a 36m² roof garden, and it's minutes away from the beaches and sights and sounds of the town of Paralimni.

Inside its entrance door opens into an open-plan kitchen diner, with an adjoining living room with space for six people, and upstairs there are three bedrooms, including an en-suite master bedroom.

Stairs from this floor lead up to a private roof garden, which has outdoor seating and a kitchenette area, along with an array of solar panels to soak up that Mediterranean sun.

It's a prize worth £540,000 but, just in case you don't have room in your life for a foreign hideaway, you could opt to take a £378,000 cash alternative.

BOTB will be drawing the winning ticket for this incredible prize very soon, so this is your last chance to be in with a chance of the win.

Click here to find out more about the house, and how to enter the draw.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133