If you have been loving Claudia Winkleman’s knitwear just as much as the back stabbing and deceit in this year’s The Traitors - here’s how to style yourself cosy, just like the BBC TV host.

Reality TV show The Traitors has many of us hooked - the back-stabbing and deceit, banishments and murders, it currently has us on the edge of our seats three times a week. However, while we come for the treachery, we get to covet host Claudia Winkleman’s wardrobe as an added bonus while we’re there.

With the help of personal stylist Sinead McKeefry, the 53-year-old has absolutely nailed the cosy, countryside look and it’s her knitwear that is the crowning glory of most of her outfits. Jumpers, cardigans, gloves and scarves, we just can’t get enough of Claud’s wooly-wear.

For anyone who is keen to emulate the look (and, quite frankly, who isn’t?) we’ve spoken to head of women’s design at FatFace, Jo Collins, and knitwear designer Helen Hauduc, who have shared their thoughts on how to style some of Claudia’s iconic knits.

Fair Isle knitwear is seeing a resurgence, in part thanks to Claudia and her iconic look on The Traitors. Explaining on how to style this timeless classic, Jo said: “Fair Isle knitwear shines brightest in jumpers and vests, thanks to its intricate, colourful patterns. To let these detailed designs stand out, it's essential to balance them with neutral and understated layers.

“For a polished evening or work look, layer a Fair Isle jumper over a contrasting shirt, leaving the collar and shirt tails visible. A classic white shirt paired with a dark-coloured jumper creates a striking contrast, allowing the knitwear to take centre stage while the white accents break up the solid tones. This approach works equally well with Fair Isle vests, where the exposed shirt sleeves provide an extra pop of colour, enhancing the overall balance and maintaining a crisp, put-together appearance.

“Alternatively, style a long-sleeved t-shirt under the vest for a casual day look or opt for a turtleneck top underneath and style with relaxed jeans and an oversized overcoat to keep it cool and comfortable.”

Claudia is known for not holding back when it comes to her jumpers including a dramatic sleeve. Jo adds a word or caution when opting for this style, saying it’s important to balance proportions.

Jo said: “We’re seeing a lot of boho-inspired clothing making a comeback at the minute and bell sleeves are a perfect example of this. The style perfectly combines 70’s charm with the dramatic silhouettes that have made a comeback in the past few years - like the return of flared and wide-leg trousers.

“Given the bold nature of bell sleeves, balancing the proportions of your outfit is key. You can either complement their flowy shape or create contrast for a harmonious look. Pair a patterned bell-sleeve top with simple bottoms, such as high-waisted and straight-leg blue denim. The high-waisted style not only balances the dramatic sleeve length but also seamlessly ties the outfit together. Belle sleeves look great with the skinny jeans comeback - especially when tucked in and belted.

“As bell sleeves typically extend past your wrists, keep bracelets and rings to a minimum - making sure you choose only a few delicate pieces that divert attention upwards with a dramatic pair of earrings and a statement necklace.

“A belt in a similar colour to your top can help to tie everything together or matching your top and footwear can equally help to balance the outfit. Just make sure to contrast your bottom half with both your top and footwear to break the colours up.”

Turtlenecks make a versatile option for any occasion, according to Jo. She says: “Turtlenecks are a versatile wardrobe staple, effortlessly working in both oversized and fitted styles.

“For an oversized turtleneck, pair it with jeans of any cut - mom or wide-leg jeans work particularly well. Tuck the sweater into belted trousers for balanced proportions and a flattering hourglass silhouette, or wear it loose with straight-leg jeans and heeled boots for a relaxed yet polished look.

“A tighter-fitted turtleneck is best paired with a baggier trouser or jean shape. Trousers give a more sophisticated look, perfect for the office, while jeans make a great option for every day. Layer with a tailored jacket or longline coat for extra warmth and to tie everything together.

“Turtlenecks are a great option for layering, so experiment wearing one under a shirt with the top buttons undone for a sophisticated day-to-night look, or even under a cable knit jumper for an extra layer of warmth.

“Turtlenecks are also a great option for styling maxi skirts during the winter. Dress it up with a satin maxi skirt and boots or keep it casual with a denim skirt and trainers.”

Knitwear designer Helen has offered her advice on elevating the humble cardigan through layering, tucking in or experimenting with buttons. Sharing her tips on how to wear this classic layering piece, she said: “This year we’ve seen a huge increase in cardigans being buttoned in different ways, particularly either just the top button done or every single button. Experiment with different buttoning styles to give your cardigan a new look.

“Longline coats and statement jackets are a winter staple, but styling a cardigan underneath can refresh the look and break up the harsh contrast between the coat and the top you’re wearing. Opt for a cardigan in a neutral but contrasting colour and choose a lighter fabric to avoid the coat appearing bulky. Button up the cardigan for a preppy look and leave the coat unbuttoned to appear effortlessly chic.

“An easy way to give a buttoned-up cardigan a different look is to tuck it into jeans or a skirt. This will accentuate the waist and give your frame an hourglass appearance, whilst making the outfit look smarter and more put together. If you don’t want to add extra bulk around your stomach, folding the bottom of the cardigan in on itself and holding it in place with a belt underneath can give the same illusion - this also works for jumpers and sweatshirts.