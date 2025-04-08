The new Nintendo Switch 2 | Nintendo

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Nintendo fans have just days to secure the upgraded Switch 2 console before it lands in June – but sellers warn pre-orders are likely to sell out quickly.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sellers are expecting Nintendo Switch 2 pre orders to sell out quickly when they go live on Tuesday 8 April.

Very is one of the sellers to list Nintendo Switch 2 stock on their website but the sale page comes with a warning. The console will only be available ‘while stocks last’.

The note indicates sellers are expecting the latest edition of the handheld console to sell out quickly when pre orders open. The console, priced at £395.99 in the UK, will officially arrive on 5 June 2025 after it was revealed in an hour-long live stream last week.

Gamers have the option to buy the standard console or one bundled with the new open-world Mario Kart World karting game. The game, listed at £75 when buying it separately, can be added to the console bundle for £429 for the two items.

Very is not the only seller who will be opening pre orders for the new console. Amazon has also launched pre order pages for both the standalone console and the bundle with Mario Kart World.

Amazon has also warned shoppers stock may be limited. It says: “High-demand item with limited quantities. We won't be able to grant all requests.”

The new Nintendo Switch 2 console has been overhauled by the Japanese brand compared to the original. It has a new, larger 7.9-inch screen and completely new Joycon controllers that attach magnetically and can be used as a mouse for some games.

The Switch 2 has eight times more storage than the previous generation and has a faster processor. It can also be connected to a TV via a stand and can show games in 4K for the first time.

The live stream launched also included several new games set to appear on the new console. They include a new Zelda game, Warriors of Hyrule, new additions to Kirkby and Donkey Kong franchises, and versions of many current titles including EAFC.