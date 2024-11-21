This wooden doctor's surgery set makes a great Christmas gift | Amazon UK

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you’re a fan of wooden playsets for screen-free and educational fun, you’ll love this Melissa & Doug wooden doctor’s role play set - which is almost half price in the Black Friday sale on Amazon.

This wooden doctor’s office and play centre includes a waiting area, exam room, play sink and reception area, and includes wooden role play toys so children can run their own doctor’s surgery.

Perfect for role play, the set comes with everything your young medic needs, with a blood pressure monitor, X-rays, scale, eye chart and hand sanitiser.

The waiting area includes a seat, clock, and fun changeable artwork, as well as a credit card reader and card. Youngsters can fill out a reusable patient file and take appointments with the wooden play phone, all to keep the surgery running smoothly.

Melissa & Doug is a popular wooden toys brand, and this doctor’s set makes the perfect Christmas gift for little ones who love imaginative play.

