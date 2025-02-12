This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Outfits to wear this Valentine’s Day whether you're going out or staying in.

There is only a few days until Valentine’s day and if you are well prepared then you will have already got all your Valentine's Day gifts for him or gifts for her sorted. But what about your outfit! Wearing red on Valentine’s day may be a cliché but let’s face it we all love to get dressed up for the occasion. Whether you're planning a romantic date night out or single and staying in, I have the perfect outfit for you.

Date night

If you have plans to go out for a romantic meal with your other half then I have found the most beautiful dress to wear. When it comes to a sit-down meal, you want a dress that looks good and is still comfortable to wear after a three course meal. The Principles Red Twist Detail Wrap Dress £45.50 (was £65) is an absolute must-have. The Red Crew Neck Bodycon Midi Dress from New Look was £19.99 and now down to £15 and the Red Crew Neck Lace Midi Dress £27.99 are also more budget-friendly options.

Dine-in meal for two

With so many great offers for Valentine’s Day dine-in meals that you might want to stay in and cook together. At home I love wearing my red co-ord set from Boux Avenue £34 top and bottoms £32. It’s so comfortable to wear and the red colour screams Valentine’s Day. Boohoo has 25% off their Ribbed V Neck Top 3 Piece Hooded Tracksuit which was £45 now £33.75. The set includes tracksuit bottoms, hoodie and vest top for the perfect loungewear attire.

Staying home

Single don’t worry - I’ve got you covered. Get cosy on the sofa with a movie and grab the popcorn. Wear some cute love heart pyjamas and wrap yourself up in the cosy Chelsea Peers Shawl Collar Towelling Robe £65 and enjoy a lovely evening at home. Don’t forget a bottle of Ferrari rose Cava £29.90 to really make the most of the night.

