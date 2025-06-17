The most iconic Yorkshire voices you can listen to on Audible – free with this Prime Day deal | Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images fo

Audible's Prime Day deal: Listen to iconic Yorkshire voices for free

From Alan Bennett’s unmistakable narration to cracking reads by Yorkshire authors like Barbara Taylor Bradford and David Peace, these are the audiobooks that feel properly local – and right now, Prime members can get them for nothing.

Audible has launched one of its best-ever deals for Prime Day: three months completely free, with one audiobook credit a month to keep and unlimited streaming of Audible Originals.

So if you’re after something familiar, comforting or brilliantly Yorkshire to listen to on your walk, commute or while doing the dishes – here are some of the best picks to get stuck into.

1. Untold Stories – read by Alan Bennett

Leeds-born Bennett’s dry humour and pitch-perfect storytelling make this one a classic. Whether he’s talking about his mam or the NHS, it’s quietly brilliant.

2. Shades of Truth (The Empress of Yorkshire series) – by Barbara Taylor Bradford

Bradford’s sweeping family sagas put Yorkshire firmly on the map – and this latest chapter is full of power, betrayal, and grit.

3. The Damned Utd – by David Peace, read by John Sackville

This gripping, fictionalised account of Brian Clough’s chaotic 44 days at Leeds United is full of fire, fury, and football.

4. Where I Belong – by Dame Judi Dench

Born in York, Dench is one of Britain’s best-loved voices. Her memoir, read by the legend herself, is packed with warmth, charm and a fair few surprises.

5. Talking Heads – by Alan Bennett

A return to form from Bennett, with brilliantly observed monologues delivered by a cast of greats including Imelda Staunton and Sarah Lancashire.

From cosy memoirs to fierce football fiction, these Yorkshire classics are even better when read aloud – and with Audible’s Prime Day offer, you can start listening today for absolutely nowt.

The deal is live now and runs until 31 July – perfect timing if you’re off on your holidays or just fancy a quieter night in.

