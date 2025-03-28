16 things you can't do in Yorkshire anymore but we wish you still could - including lost theme park and zoo

Yorkshire is known as God’s Own Country for a reason.

As well as the spectacular countryside and beautiful coastline, there’s so much to do across the historic county, from great family attractions to brilliant shops, pubs, restaurants and live music venues.

But there are some amazing attractions and venues across Yorkshire which we have lost over the years, and things you can no longer do that many of us wish you still could.

Below are just some of the things which used to be hugely popular around Yorkshire, from Sheffield to Scarborough, via Leeds and Wakefield, but which you can no longer do.

They include famous nightclubs, music venues and shops - and even a theme park and a zoo.

These photos are bound to bring memories flooding back for those lucky enough to experience them while they were still around.

How many of these things do you remember doing, and which would you most like to bring back?

Sheffield Ski Village opened in 1988 and was hugely popular in its heyday, attracting visitors from across the north of England. It sadly closed following a fire in 2012.

1. Take to the slopes at Sheffield Ski Village

Sheffield Ski Village opened in 1988 and was hugely popular in its heyday, attracting visitors from across the north of England. It sadly closed following a fire in 2012. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Fab Cafe in Leeds was a hugely popular alternative music venue, known for its quirky television and movie memorabilia, which sadly closed its doors for the last time in April 2015

2. Visit quirky alternative music venue

Fab Cafe in Leeds was a hugely popular alternative music venue, known for its quirky television and movie memorabilia, which sadly closed its doors for the last time in April 2015 | YPN Photo: YPN

Scarborough Zoo and Marineland, open between 1969 and 1984, housed many exotic animals including dolphins, sea lions, snakes, an elephant, wolves and bear cubs. It became Mr Marvels amusement park.

3. See the elephant at lost zoo

Scarborough Zoo and Marineland, open between 1969 and 1984, housed many exotic animals including dolphins, sea lions, snakes, an elephant, wolves and bear cubs. It became Mr Marvels amusement park. | Contributed Photo: Contributed

Coach trips from across the country used to descend on Millhouses Lido, in Sheffield's Millhouses Park, pictured here in 1981. During the 1960s, the park could attract up to 50,000 visitors coming to enjoy the swimming pool and boating lake on a sunny summer's weekend. Sadly the lido was shut down in the 1980s and the paddling pools were closed too in the 90s. Today, the site of the old lido is home to a popular adventure play area, skate park and water splash zone.

4. Swim outdoors at popular lido

Coach trips from across the country used to descend on Millhouses Lido, in Sheffield's Millhouses Park, pictured here in 1981. During the 1960s, the park could attract up to 50,000 visitors coming to enjoy the swimming pool and boating lake on a sunny summer's weekend. Sadly the lido was shut down in the 1980s and the paddling pools were closed too in the 90s. Today, the site of the old lido is home to a popular adventure play area, skate park and water splash zone. | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

