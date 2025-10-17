This retro photo gallery captures some of the best concerts staged across the county during the 80s and 90s.

Stars including Madonna, U2’s Bono and David Bowie are seen strutting their stuff on stage, but these photos also capture euphoric fans savouring the occasion.

Many of the classic concerts pictured took place at Yorkshire’s biggest venues past and present, including Leeds’ Roundhay Park, the old Don Valley Stadium and Sheffield Arena.

But others took place at more intimate locations, including performances by Blur at the Town and Country Club in Leeds, and by a young Kylie Minogue at Sheffield’s legendary Roxy nightclub.

Were you lucky enough to be in the crowd for any of these gigs, and what was the best concert you attended in the 80s or 90s?

1 . Genesis A huge crowd turns out to watch Genesis play at Leeds' Roundhay Park in July 1987

2 . Oasis Noel Gallagher is pictured on stage during the Oasis concert at Sheffield Arena in 1997. Perhaps the band's greatest concert in Sheffield came at the same venue on April 22, 1995, when they performed their masterpiece Don't Look Back in Anger live for the first time.

3 . Madonna Madonna's 1987 show at Roundhay Park, Leeds, was her first-ever major UK tour date. She filled the park with more than 73,000 fans.