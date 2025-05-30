These are some of the most popular nightclubs of the time from around Yorkshire, which hold fond memories for a generation of punters.

The clubs featured in this retro photo gallery attracted some huge names, from David Bowie and U2 to Kylie.

They include a super-club run by one of Britain’s most flamboyant businessmen, one venue known for its laser shows and 10p pints and another which when it opened was reputedly the biggest nightclub in Europe.

How many of these nightclubs do you remember? Is your favourite club of the 70s or 80s among them?

1 . Cinderellas Rockerfellas Cinderellas Rockerfellas existed as two separate Leeds nightspots before 1973 when they were merged by owner Peter Stringfellow to create a hugely popular new super-club on Merrion Way. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . The Penthouse The Penthouse opened in 1969, above a branch of Lloyd’s Bank in Scarborough, and ran for 13 years until 1982. Despite being relatively small, it attracted some huge names, including David Bowie, Thin Lizzy, Fleetwood Mac and the Sex Pistols. | Submitted Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . The Rooftop Gardens/Casanovas The Rooftop Gardens and its sister club, Casanovas, in Wakefield, drew crowds from across the north of England during the 1980s. The Rooftop Gardens pulled in the punters with its 10p-a-pint nights, dazzling laser shows and unique rooftop space. | Peter Vickers/National World Photo: Peter Vickers/National World Photo Sales