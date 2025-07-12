9 things you almost certainly miss about the 60s if you lived through them

The decade is painted in vivid colours as an era of sexual awakening and cultural revolution for all, but the reality was more monochrome for many.
The majority of homes still lacked central heating and people remember waking up to ice on the inside of their bedroom windows. Many kitchens were without a fridge, too, when the decade dawned.
There are, however, lots of things about the 60s that almost everyone who experienced them misses.
Below are just some of the ways in which it was a great time to be alive for many people, despite the hardships.
What do you think were the best and worst things about life during the 60s? Let us know in the comments section.
1. Cheap package holidays without the guilt
The 60s was when foreign travel first became affordable for many people in the UK, with cheap flights and package holidays sparking a summer exodus to resorts in Spain, Italy and elsewhere across Europe. We soaked up the sun, absorbed the culture and sampled the cuisine - all without the guilt of knowing the harm those air miles were wreaking on the planet. Pictured here is a holidaymaker learning how to drink wine 'the traditional Spanish way' in Majorca in 1967. | Getty Images Photo: Chris Ware/Keystone Features/HultonArchive
2. Good neighbours
Everybody knew their neighbours back in the 60s, and they were always looking out for one another. That's a far cry from how it is today, when many of us barely know our next door neighbours. Things improved briefly during Covid, when people used any excuse for a street party, but that didn't last for long. | Getty Images Photo: Adam Ritchie
3. It was easier to spend a penny
There were a lot more public conveniences back in the 60s. It's much harder to find somewhere to spend a penny when you're out these days, and if you can it usually costs much more than a penny to relieve yourself. | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard
4. A golden age for pubs
There are still some great watering holes in the UK, but not nearly as many as there were during the 60s. There were around 75,000 pubs back then, compared with fewer than 50,000 today, partly thanks to competition from supermarkets selling cheaper beer. | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.