9 things you probably don't miss about the 70s, if you grew up back then

1 . School dinners

Obviously it depends where you were educated but few people who grew up during the 70s have fond memories of school dinners. Liver and onions is one of the least popular dishes which was found on most school menus back then. While it can be delicious, many children of the 70s still have nightmares about the 'grey tubey' liver they were served, and that dinner lady who would stand over you and force you to eat it all. Another taste sensation of the 70s was green custard and chocolate sponge, which some youngsters loved but others hated with a passion. | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard