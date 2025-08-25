Little compares to the joy of opening a box of Lego and spilling the contents onto the table, ready for construction.

But Lego is among the most collectable of toys, with the rarest sets and minifigures fetching many thousands of pounds.

That’s why people often buy it as an investment for themselves or their children, with the sets sitting pristine in their wrapping.

While it’s true that unopened Lego sets are usually worth much more, well-loved ones can still fetch a pretty penny if they’re rare enough.

One particularly sought-after minifigure that would have cost you just £1.99 to buy less than 15 years ago is today worth more than £2,700 even in used condition. The most valuable used Lego set of all, meanwhile, is worth just shy of £4,000.

Some date back to the early days of Lego, in the 1950s or 60s, but others were released as recently as

It’s worth checking your toy box or looking in the loft to see if you have a small fortune lying there.

Below are the Lego sets and minifigures worth the most in used condition, according to BrickEconomy.com, listed in reverse order.

Of course, the value depends on the condition of the Lego, so the prices are only a guide.

Lego can sell for even more astronomical sums if it’s still in the original wrapping. You can see our list of the most valuable sealed sets, worth up to £13,000, here.

Esso Filling Station - £887 The Lego 1310 ESSO Filling Station was a 96-piece set released in 1956, which included a 1:87 scale Bedford ESSO Tank Truck. It was priced £2.96 but is today worth around £2,596 new, according to BrickEconomy.com, or £887 used.

118 Electronic Train - £920 The Lego 118 Electronic Train was a 110-piece set released in 1968. It was priced £15.76 back then, according to BrickEconomy.com, but is today worth around £1,389 new or £920 used.

Lego Automatic Binding Bricks - £948 The first Automatic Binding Brick sets (700-12) were known as Gaveæske Gift Sets, which later became just Lego. This was the very first set for sale, part of the 700 series, and was only sold in Denmark. Bricks in the 700 set had no LEGO text embossed anywhere and were available in red, white, yellow, light green, and medium blue. The sets were priced just £1.58 upon release but are today worth around £4,215 new and unopened, according to BrickEconomy.com, or £948 used.

San Diego Comic-Con 2012 Bizarro - £1,027 This exclusive DC Comics Super Heroes minifigure was limited to 1,000 units and given away in a raffle at the 2012 San Diego Comic-Con event. It is today worth around £1,138 new, according to BrickEconomy, or £1,027 used.