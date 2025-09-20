But these photos showing the popular patterns we all sported back then prove the 70s were anything but.

From models and fashion icons from the world of pop, to us mere mortals, this retro photo gallery features people sporting some of the trendiest styles of the 1970s.

It shows how good we looked in fashions ranging from paisley and polka dots to bold floral designs.

Flares, platform boots, voluminous sleeves and big lapels all feature, naturally, in this joyous celebration of a time when people were not afraid to make a statement.

David Bowie, Cliff Richard and Rod Stewart are among the famous faces pictured rocking the fashions of the 70s.

What was your favourite 70s look, and are there any clothes from back then that you still wear?

A young Cliff Richard is seen here in around 1970, wearing horn-rimmed spectacles, a windowpane check jacket and a paisley cravat

The actress and model Edina Ronay is seen here in August 1970, wearing a floral dress with wide sleeves and cut-away shoulders

Rod Stewart is seen here posing beside the mirror in a checked suit, in September 1974