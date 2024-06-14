100KM Lake District Ultra Challenge In Memory of a Friend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Super warrior Sam Day, who every year signs up for a different challenge in aid of Charity, this year took on the massive challenge of running 100KM in a day on the 8th June. This year he choose the charity MND and dedicator the run to his best friend, Chris Moran, who was tragically killed in Las Vegas exactly a year ago on the 9th June.

Sam not only completed the run in 12 hours and 37 minutes, he raised an amazing £4,625. He also came in 12th out of about 400 people.Sam said "This probably could be the hardest thing I ever actually do, a lot of dark moments thinking would my legs actually get me to the finish, but pretty pleased to come 12th out of about 400 people. "Sam completed the 100KM run around 9pm on the 8th June in Kendal and was back home the following morning for his Charity Day in memory of Chris Moran with Westgate Common ARFLC where there was a massive turnout and more money raised in aid of SCARD this time.